‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Dish Details On Their New Beer Cheese Business

The Bravo stars will launched a food business based on a family recipe from Kentucky.

Vanderpump Rules has paved the way for another side business, but this one is inspired by a Kentucky classic and not a West Hollywood hotspot. On the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show, Vanderpump Rules lovebirds Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright talked about their new business venture, a “beer cheese” line that they hope to bring to Los Angeles.

The business, called Meemaw’s Beer Cheese, will bring Cartwright’s grandmother’s “beer cheese” spread to consumers. The bride-to-be dished on the delicacy explaining, “Beer cheese is a beer cheese spread. It has cheese, it has other spices, it has beer in it. I’ve grown up on this stuff — my Meemaw has made it my entire life, and it’s just delicious. I can’t wait to bring it to L.A.”

In a recent interview with Bravo, Brittany Cartwright revealed that her grandmother used to sell her own beer cheese spread back in Kentucky, but that her partnership with her future husband will bring the venture to an upscale level.

“Jax and I are just trying to take it to the next level. So we are working with a couple different companies in L.A. to try to get it going and it’s gonna be on this season… Meemaw’s Beer Cheese. It’s gonna be up and running soon!”

Cartwright and Taylor’s spread will follow Meemaw’s recipe of cheddar cheese mixed with beer, dry mustard, horseradish, and other spices.

“Beer cheese is just so good,” Cartwright added. “I love beer cheese and just cause my Meemaw makes it and it’s her recipe, it just makes it special for me.”

This is not the first time Vanderpump Rules fans have heard Brittany Cartwright talk about her favorite Kentucky delicacy. Last season, when Brittany and Jax were on the outs, Britt’s Bravo besties threw her a pajama party that included a Jax piñata and a beer cheese appetizer.

Of course, Jax and Brittany also have a wedding to plan, so it’s unclear when their beer cheese line will hit the market. But even if their new foodie endeavor is launched before their big day, the couple will probably want to stay away from too many cheesy samples. The Vanderpump Rules stars have both shed some serious pounds as they prepare for their wedding.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been vocal about their love for certain foods. The Bravo stars recently hosted a party catered by Taco Bell. The lovebirds have even said that Hooters, Taco Bell, and KFC food will be served at their wedding or bachelor/bachelorette parties. With any luck, maybe they will even serve a batch of Meemaw’s Beer Cheese to their guests.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.