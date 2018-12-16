Melania Trump Earns High Marks For White Shimmering Celine Gown At Congressional Ball

Donald Trump welcomed lawmakers for the Congressional Ball, and called the White House his "happy place".

Melania Trump capped off a turbulent week in fine fashion when she appeared alongside her husband Donald Trump as he welcomed lawmakers in the grand foyer of the White House for the Congressional Ball. A beaming Trump spoke briefly about a range of issues, calling the White House his “happy place”.

Melania, who had a rough week after she was criticized by the liberal media for making self-aggrandizing statements during an interview with Fox News earlier this week, seemed at ease in the shimmering setting of the ball. In the interview, the First Lady had slammed the “opportunists” who continued to berate Donald Trump and used her name for their purposes. But the fallout from the interview had the liberal media blasting Melania Trump for her ability to make one of her rare interviews only about herself and her family unlike former First Ladies, who often talk about their pet projects while in the White House.

But all the criticism directed at her this week seemed to have had no effect on Melania, who stunned in a white shimmering sequins gown by Céline and made a grand entrance with her husband while the band played Hail to the Chief, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The couple was joined by vice-president Mike Pence and his wife Karen, while first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were also present for the celebration. Donald Trump took to the stage and made a four-minute speech, calling the White House his “happy place” while also showering some praise on himself.

“It’s been an incredible two years, it’s been very, very special. No administration has done more in the first two years than the Trump administration,” Trump said.

“To me, it’s a happy place,’ he added later.

He also took a dig at the Texas Judge’s ruling who called Obamacare “unconstitutional” and promised a revolution in healthcare over the course of the next two years.

“We have so much more to do and again this is going to be a really exciting week and I think it’s going to be a really exciting year and next two years. Exciting things happened over the past 24 hours…” he said referring to the ruling.

One again Melania Trump looks stunning at the White House Christmas party tonight! pic.twitter.com/BTgfo1jNKr — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) December 15, 2018

Yuri Gripas / Getty Images

Melania also took the moment to welcome lawmakers from both parties for the event and wished everyone happy holidays.

“Welcome to the White House. Enjoy the evening. Merry Christmas and happy and healthy New Year,” the evidently happy First Lady said.