Pete Davidson Appears On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hours After Despondent Message Prompts Suicide Fears

Pete Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live this week, just hours after his despondent message posted online sparked fears that the actor and comedian could be considering suicide.

The actor had raised fears among fans with a cryptic message posted to his Instagram account, one that prompted local police to check on his wellbeing. But Davidson was cleared by police and appeared in a pre-taped sketch and near the end of this week’s episode, People magazine noted.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Davidson had posted a message that read, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore.”

“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last,” Davidson wrote. “All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

He later deleted the account.

The message prompted a number of calls to NYPD, and officers went to the NBC studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to check in on him, the New York Times reported.

The episode was believed to have started through a spat on Twitter between rapper Kanye West and Ariana Grande, Davidson’s ex-fiance. During the back-and-forth exchange, West wrote, “People will no longer take mental health for a joke” while opening up about his own struggles with mental health.

No one would ever choose to end up in a mental hospital and diagnosed with a mental disorder but god chose me to publicly go through this journey and it is beautiful — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Grande apologized, and Pete Davidson offered his support to Kanye West.

“No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health,” Davidson wrote. “I’m seriously disgusted.”

Davidson has been open about his own struggles with mental illness. The comedian has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and said it was difficult dealing with the effects of it.

“It is working, slowly but surely,” Davidson said, via People magazine. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Police said Davidson was O.K. and at work at "Saturday Night Live" after he posted a troubling message on Instagram that began, "I really don’t want to be on this earth" https://t.co/KUR5U1rD2n — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 15, 2018

Pete Davidson had also recently opened up about the online bullying he has faced, saying he wanted to speak out about his mental illness to “help kids like myself who don’t want to be on this earth.”