Celebrities And Fans Support Pete Davidson After His Worrisome Instagram Post

Before deleting his Instagram account, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson shared a worrisome post that left many wondering if the comedian is suicidal. Today’s post wasn’t Davidson’s first this month discussing how he’s struggling with his mental health and pointing out how bullied online he’s been this year.

Since the post, USA Today reported that celebrities and fans have reached out with words of support to the star who seems depressed. Even is ex-fiance Ariana Grande has reached out to help.

Earlier Davidson posted the following.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

When the TV star deleted his account, the post was deleted along with everything else. Following the alarming post, the New York Police Department conducted “wellness check and made contact,” according to Lieutenant Paul Ng.

Before he posted about himself, Davidson also praised rapper Kanye West who’s been vocal about his own mental health lately on social media. In the deleted post, Davidson wrote the following.

“Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye.”

It seems like Davidson may have decided to take his own advice and speak out about how he’s feeling right now, but then he deleted his account.

Celebrities immediately began reaching out with support for the comedian and they let him know that not only is he not alone right now, but he’s also not alone in feeling so low.

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted, “Pete Davidson… hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love somewhere around you… today! Right now! And then… let in the help that will become available. I’m praying for you Pete. I’ve been there. It gets better.”

Pete Davidson posted an alarming message and has since deleted his social media accounts. https://t.co/vfmmjPUgVg pic.twitter.com/cdKTwoTyQc — E! News (@enews) December 15, 2018

Singer Nicki Minaj also chimed in tweeting, “Go & give this man some love. My God. We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action.”

His ex-fiance Grande tweeted that she was staying downstairs at SNL if he needed anything at all, according to the Inquisitr. She caught heat for having written a response yesterday about Kanye and Drake fighting taking over the Internet and overshadowing what women in music were doing. Grande apologized for the tweet, which she said was an insensitive joke.

Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson also tweeted a message of love to the struggling star. She wrote, “PETE I LOVE YOU. YOU ARE NEEDED AND YOUR LIFE MATTERS SWEETHEART!!!! I know it is and can be hard, but WE NEED YOU, BABY!”

Sadly, some people responded to Davidson’s cry for help with the unkind refrain telling him to go ahead and kill himself, which many others condemned as unacceptably cruel and insensitive.