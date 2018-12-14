Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Gender Of Baby No 3 In Adorable Video

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle excitedly announced last month that they are expecting a third child, expected to arrive in June. Yesterday, Snooki shared an adorable video of her gender reveal party, and how she roped in the whole family to deliver the good news, as People Magazine reported.

“I decided that Lorenzo is going to hit a baseball, and the baseball is going to come out with that powder, and it will be blue or pink. Lorenzo is going to hit the baseball, and me, Giovanna, and Jionni will be right there,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star stated in her YouTube vlog.

The family gathered as Lorenzo stepped up to the plate, ready with his bat to crack the ball that would release either pink or blue powder upon being hit — to reveal whether the LaValle siblings would be getting a baby brother or sister. Friends and family gathered along the sidelines as Lorenzo waited for the pitch.

“Go Lorenzo, you got this, honey! Big brother,” Snooki excitedly shouted. Jionni tossed the ball to his son, and with a smile and a pretty impressive swing, the baseball exploded to reveal blue powder. Guests of the gender reveal party were seen cheering, clapping, and shouting, “It’s a boy!”

In a separate YouTube vlog shared last month, Snooki revealed that she and her husband had been trying to conceive since the summer, and how she feared that a third baby would never become a reality for their family.

“I was getting a little worried because it wasn’t happening as soon as I wanted it to,” she explained.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation crew has been making headlines lately. Just today, Snooki spoke up in defense of her best friend, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who filed a restraining order against her estranged husband, Roger Matthews.

The police were called in to handle a civil situation involving the couple after an argument arose over JWoww leaving town for work when her daughter was sick with the flu. Matthews then shared a series of videos seething with all sorts of allegations against the mother of his children. Snooki took to Instagram to share some security footage of Matthews, and set the record straight in regards to her best friend.

“Her character is being tarnished and I’m here to show what’s really going down. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad. Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result. YOU’RE AN AMAZING MOTHER AND PERSON and all of us who truly know you know this. There is more to the story that’s being told. Stop attacking her,” Snooki said in the Instagram post.