Fans Causing Royal Ruckus Over Christmas Pics Of Kate Middleton, Prince William & Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kensington Palace just released the Christmas cards of Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and fans are causing a royal ruckus over the stunning pics!

Apparently, some fans were aghast the photos were released at the same time, not allowing each family to have their own moment in the spotlight.

The gorgeous photo of Middleton and William features the young couple with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and they all look so adorable in their casual clothing, a stark difference from the formal clothing royal watchers normally see the children in.

Featured on the official Instagram page of Kensington Palace, the caption reads, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”

Fans are going crazy for the pic and said so in the photo’s comments section.

“Adorable family. So cute the young ones. Thanks so much for the photo. Love it!” said one Instagram user.

“Princesses Charlotte the prettiest most cutest royal baby ever,” said another fan of the clan.

“Like mama like son! What a gorgeous little man. Charlotte resembles Kate, beautiful girl. Kate she looks 20, it’s hard to believe she is a mom of 3. Gorgeous classy and humble. Born to be Queen!” remarked another reader.

At the same time, in the interest of fairness, the palace also released a photo of Kate Middleton and Prince Harry at their wedding reception, also their Christmas card.

The stunning black-and-white photo shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they watched the fireworks spectacle held in their honor at their evening reception.

Said the caption to the photo, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.”

People Magazine reported of the couple that they have had a “momentous year.”

Harry and Meghan were married in May and in October — just as they kicked off their tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji — announced they are expecting their first child, which is due in the spring of 2019.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37 announced last month that they will leave their current home, which is Kensington Palace, and move into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, close to the house where their evening wedding party [where the photo was taken] was held and where their engagement photos were taken, reported People.

However, some fans took offense over the fact that the photos of the two couples were released at the same time.

One fan of the couple put it all into perspective on Instagram.

“People up in arms that the pictures were released at the same time, oh the horror!! Do you not realize that they probably have nothing to do with when the pictures are released?” said the royal watcher.

The photos can be viewed on Kensington Palace’s official Instagram.