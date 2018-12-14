The ‘Cats’ Musical Movie Has Begun Shooting

The full list of the film's cast has also been released, and it is full of top name Hollywood stars.

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently announced the confirmation that a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical, Cats, will be released this time next year, in December, 2019. Fans of the musical have been excited since the announcement, many waiting in anticipation for next Christmas season. Now they continue to wait on bated breath, as Movie Web notes that the Cats movie has now began filming.

Along with the news that the movie is finally in the stages of filming, the full cast as also been revealed. It was recently announced at the Inquisitr that Jason Derulo had joined the cast. Many fans of Derulo have expressed excitement to see one of their favorite artists hit the big screen. Now that the full cast has been released, more anticipation and excitement is sure to ensue. The Cats movie cast consists of James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Dame Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Sir Ian McKellen as Gus, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, and Francesca Hayward as Victoria.

Idris Elba has made quite a name for himself in the realm of Hollywood, having played a wide range of characters throughout his career. Elba has starred in various acclaimed series such as The Wire and Luther. He has also been in hit films such as Thor and The Mountain Between Us. Many people know James Corden from his late night talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, which airs on CBS. He also co-created, co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey. Big names such as Jennifer Hudson and Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, and Rebel Wilson need no introduction.

Fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved smash hit musical can look forward to the film being directed by Tom Hooper. Hooper previously oversaw the Oscar-winning film, The King’s Speech, as well as Les Miserables. Movie Web notes that Hooper has stated he will be using “astonishing new technology” while filming Cats. This new and “astonishing” technology will be used to convert this all star cast into felines. Various Oscar-winning costume designers will also be part of the production for Cats, including Eve Stewart, known for her award nominated work on Tom Hooper’s prior film, The King’s Speech. Costume designer Paco Delgado will also be on board for Cats, and Delgado is known for another hit film, The Danish Girl.