Jordan Peele Shares New ‘Us’ Film Poster, Announces Trailer Coming On Christmas

Writer and director Jordan Peele continues to tease horror fans with news on his upcoming 2019 flick Us. On Thursday, following the synopsis release a few days ago, Peele shared the movie’s second officially ominous poster, and it left fans wondering about the plot, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The Get Out writer has provided information in small doses, having previously shared that Us will hit theaters in March. The new poster, which appeared on Twitter, showed a person wearing a red uniform and one brown, fingerless driving glove. They were also holding a pair of golden scissors against their chest.

“Watch yourself,” Peele simply wrote in the tweet.

Fans were quick to notice that the shape of the scissors’ handles seemed to replicate an image on the first poster, which Peele unveiled in May, according to AV Club. In the first poster, the silhouettes of two heads were shown facing away from each other, just as the scissors’ handles seem to be doing.

In addition to the new poster, Peele also announced that the official trailer for Us will be released on Christmas Day.

The news comes just four days after SlashFilm confirmed the official synopsis for the film.

“A mother and a father take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited,” the synopsis reads.

Although it is vague, which admittedly is a creative trait that Peele is known for, the synopsis sounds like it will bring as much tension to audiences as Peele’s hit Get Out did.

Winston Duke (Black Panther) and Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) will play the couple, while Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) will star as a friend. Additional cast members include Evan Alex, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, and Noelle Sheldon, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Us will arrive in theaters everywhere on March 15, 2019.

Peele received massive praise for his 2017 horror flick Get Out, which put a psychological twist on an interracial relationship. The film grossed $255.4 million at the box office — and earned Peele the Best Original Screenplay award at the 2018 Academy Awards. Peele was the first black writer to win the coveted award.

Peele is also working on a reboot of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone, which will premiere in 2019. In addition, he helped write the Candyman script — and will be one of the voices in Toy Story 4 next year.