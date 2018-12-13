Kendall Jenner Named Highest-Paid Model Of 2018 By ‘Forbes’

Another day, another Jenner topping a Forbes highest paid list.

Just months after Kylie Jenner graced the cover of the magazine, Kendall is following in her sister’s footsteps. The 23-year-old topped Forbes‘ list of highest paid models, earning an impressive $22.5 million between June of 2017 and June of 2018. This is slightly higher than the $22 million that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star earned the previous year.

There’s a pretty large gap between Jenner and Karlie Kloss, who earned the No. 2 spot on the list for earning $13 million during the same time-frame. Tied at No. 3 were Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Chrissy Teigen, who each raked in an estimated $11.5 million.

Gisele and Cara Delevigne tied for the next spot with $10 million — and just behind them was Gigi Hadid, who earned $9.5 million. Rounding off the remainder of the list were Joan Smalls and Doutzen Kroes, who earned $8.5 and $8 million respectively.

According to the publication, some big deals from companies like Estee Lauder, Adidas, and Calvin Klein helped Kendall to earn her title as highest paid. This is the second year in a row that Kendall Jenner has taken the top spot. Just last year, Jenner de-throned Gisele to take the title.

As mentioned before, it has been a really good year for Kendall and her little sister, Kylie. Back in July, Kylie graced the cover of Forbes — as she was ranked as the top earning “self-made” woman of the year. At the time of printing, Kylie was just 20-years-old.

Her booming brand, Kylie Cosmetics, accounted for most of the reality star’s estimated $900 million fortune. The company is estimated at $800 million — and Kylie owns 100 percent of it, meaning that she rakes in most of the receipts from sales.

Kylie has also cashed in on endorsements with companies like Puma shoes and PacSun clothing, where she shares a line with Kendall. In the interview with the publication, Kylie credited her social media following for helping her cash in on sales. She also confessed that she doesn’t spend any money on ads.

“Social media is an amazing platform. I have such easy access to my fans and my customers.”

But could Kylie’s success be causing a wedge between her and sister Kendall? As the Inquisitr recently reported, the famous sisters have been at odds for quite some time. First, it was Kylie who was jealous of Kendall and her modeling career. Now that Kylie has built a successful makeup empire, Kendall is the one who is reportedly jealous.

“Now that Kylie has made a billion dollars off of it, the tables have turned. Things will never be the same again between them,” a source dished.

Either way, it seems like both Kendall and Kylie should be very proud of their earnings, especially at such young ages.