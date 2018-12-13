WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch Documentary In The Works, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Apparently, the company is working on a documentary that'll give fans a behind-the-scenes look at 'The Man.'

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, camera crews were following Lynch this week, including to her appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show.

Dave Meltzer specifically called out the fact that it was a network documentary, which means it should be available in fairly short order since the WWE won’t need to print DVDs and Blu-Rays.

“They were shooting a Lynch network documentary this week which included her appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show,” Meltzer said in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This news left fans wondering if it will be a WWE Chronicle or the much longer WWE 365 documentary. A Reddit user found that Joey Maloney, who worked on the recent Dean Ambrose Chronicle, shared a photo of Lynch on Instagram that implied that he was working with her. This has led fans to believe that it’ll be another episode of WWE Chronicle.

While that means fans won’t get the same level of depth offered by a WWE 365 documentary, which covers a full year of a performer’s life, it also means fans won’t have to wait a full year to see Becky Lynch behind the scenes, as WWE Chronicle documentaries come out fairly quickly after they’re shot.

Presumably, the documentary will culminate with Becky Lynch’s return at TLC this Sunday, as that would be a logical place to close out the story. That’s how WWE timed the Dean Ambrose one as well. This would allow the WWE to tell the very real story of Lynch suffering an injury and working her way back to the ring.

Lynch has been on quite the run since winning the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship. She’s become one of the WWE’s most popular performers in a very short period of time. While there was some controversy over whether she was a babyface or a heel at the beginning of this run, that seems to have sorted itself out over recent weeks, with the fans fully behind Lynch.

Currently, Lynch is on the sidelines after receiving a punch to the face from Nia Jax. The shot left her with a broken nose and a concussion. She’s scheduled to make her return in a triple threat match against Asuka and longtime rival Charlotte Flair this Sunday at the TLC PPV event. The three will meet in the first-ever women’s Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

