Rob Zombie Says Otis Is ‘Worse Than Ever’ In ‘Three From Hell’

How much worse can Otis B. Driftwood get after The Devil's Rejects? Rob Zombie has answered.

Otis B. Driftwood is one of the more lurid figures in horror movie history. As portrayed by Bill Mosely in House of 1000 Corpses, Otis is known for taking his time with victims, taunting them at every opportunity. In the sequel, The Devil’s Rejects, Otis kicked things up a few notches, most notably during a particularly nasty hotel room scene. Later in the movie, Otis taunts his religious victims by declaring “I am the devil, and I am here to do the devil’s work.”

According to a report from BloodyDisgusting, Otis is back and “worse than ever” in the upcoming 2019 sequel to The Devil’s Rejects, titled Three From Hell. Rob Zombie is returning to the director’s chair for the third entry to the apparent trilogy based off his own original script. Also reprising their roles of Baby Firefly and Captain Spaulding are Sheri Moon Zombie and Sid Haig, respectively.

Zombie recently updated his official Instagram profile, assuring fans that Otis has not softened as he has aged and in fact will be even more ruthless and vile than in the two previous entries.

The Devil’s Rejects contained scenes so brutal that numerous movie-goers walked out of the theater before the film was over.

Since Rob Zombie’s cult-classic The Devil’s Rejects was released in 2005, Zombie has branched out into other subgenres of horror. In 2007 he remade the John Carpenter classic Halloween, which starred Scout Taylor-Compton in the lead role of Laurie Strode, with Tyler Mane stepping in as Michael Myers, And Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Samuel Loomis. All three actors reprised their role for the sequel in 2009’s Halloween 2, which was largely panned by movie critics.

After Halloween 2, Zombie abandoned remakes or sequels in lieu of a completely original film about witches called The Lords of Salem. While it touted a highly praised visual style and a creepy soundtrack courtesy of Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, the movie was considered a bit too offbeat for general audiences.

Zombie followed The Lords of Salem with 31, a crowd-funded movie about a group of wealthy people who host a deadly game once a year on Halloween night. Charlie (Sheri Moon Zombie) and her carnival worker friends are hunted down by a number of different murderous clowns for twelve hours of carnage.

While Zombie has been branching out in the world of horror, he appears ready to re-enter the world of the Firefly clan in 2019 with Three From Hell. The forthcoming sequel to The Devil’s Rejects currently has no specific release date.