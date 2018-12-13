‘B&B’ Spoilers For Friday, December 14: Brooke Rages When She Finds Taylor Alone With Kelly, Phoebe Remembered

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 14 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will explode when she finds Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) alone with Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington). Phoebe, Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) twin sister who passed away, will also be remembered on Friday’s cliffhanger episode.

Brooke Logan Explodes At Taylor Hayes

As Brooke warned anyone willing to listen to her this week, she is keeping an eye on Taylor. Brooke has told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), Hope Logan Spencer, and Liam Spencer that she doesn’t believe that Taylor should be left alone with Kelly.

In her opinion, Taylor is unstable and could snap at any moment. She has said that she would protect those she cared about at all costs, and if that means going to the authorities with the truth about Taylor shooting Bill, then she is willing to pay the price.

After impressing upon Hope and Liam that they should protect Kelly at all costs, Brooke finds Taylor home alone with Kelly. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Soaps, indicate that Brooke will be very upset that the “dangerous” Taylor is alone with the baby. She genuinely seems to believe that Taylor could harm her own grandchild.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Taylor will blow Brooke’s mind when she coolly informs the blonde that she’s moving into the cliff house. Taylor will be staying with Steffy and Kelly for the foreseeable future and there’s not a thing that the meddling blonde can do.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope tells Brooke she understands her position on Taylor but she doesn’t want to upset Steffy and ruin the dynamic of their extended family. pic.twitter.com/Y0vsWOc0w5 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 13, 2018

Taylor & Steffy Reminisce About Phoebe

In a recent episode, Inquisitr detailed Taylor bringing up her daughter who had died in a car accident. In seeking professional help for trying to murder Bill, she had tried to work through her feelings of loss. She said that she found therapy difficult and painful as it brought up how she felt when she lost Phoebe (Mackenzie Mauzy).

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that mother and daughter will remember Phoebe and reminisce about Steffy’s twin sister. Fans may remember that Phoebe was entirely different to Steffy. Although they differed and sometimes clashed, the sisters always tried to support each other. Phoebe loved to sing and even had some storylines where she was able to use her talent.

Longtime viewers may even remember a Christmas episode of Bold and the Beautiful episode where Ridge found Taylor at Phoebe’s graveside. He brought her back to the Forrester house where Hope had made a Christmas star in honor of Phoebe.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.