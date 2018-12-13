‘Supernatural’ Spoilers: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Returning As John Winchester For 300th Episode

Supernatural spoilers reveal that John Winchester will soon be back. Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be reprising his role as the family’s patriarch for the show’s 300th episode.

According to a December 12 report by E! Online, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return to Supernatural for the first time in 12 seasons. The actor hasn’t been seen on the show since Season 2, where, in true Winchester fashion, he exchanged his own life for that of his son, Dean (Jensen Ackles).

“We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character…and a few other surprise guest stars,” said executive producer Andrew Dabb.

The 300th episode will be titled “Lebanon” and will focus on the Kansas town where the Winchester’s bunker, which once belonged to the Men Of Letters, is located. It will be revealed that the residents of the town will believe that two weird men live in the bunker, and will be nothing like the show’s 200th episode, which showed off a high school musical production based on Sam and Dean’s life.

“We had a lot of talk about it, and we pretty much knew that we weren’t going to top the 200th with the music, so we decided to go in really a kind of different direction. The idea that we know that the bunker is in Lebanon, Kansas, but we’ve never been to Lebanon, Kansas, we don’t know how the people of the town react to our guys, so we’re going to see Lebanon for the first time and some of the people in it,” the show’s producer, Bob Singer, stated.

Before appearing as John Winchester, Jeffrey Dean Morgan was known for his fan-favorite role of Denny on Grey’s Anatomy. Since leaving Supernatural, Morgan has become known for portraying the ultimate villain, Negan, on The Walking Dead.

The role of John Winchester may have been a short stint for Morgan, but is a memorable one for fans of the show. John is the reason why Sam and Dean are in the hunting business, and his death has greatly impacted both of his sons greatly. If they get to see their father again, it should make for one of the most emotional moments int he show’s history. In addition, a reunion between John and his wife Mary could be in the works as well.

Supernatural‘s 300th episode will air on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 8 p.m. on the CW.