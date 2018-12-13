NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Package Centered On Tristan Thompson, Per ‘SB Nation’

Does trading for Bradley Beal make sense for the Cavaliers?

After seeing them struggle earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season, most people are convinced that the Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer a team to fear in the Eastern Conference. Without LeBron James on their roster, the Cavaliers look like a team aiming to acquire a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Cavaliers may have not publicly admitted it, but they have already started taking a different route.

The Cavaliers succeeded to unload veterans Kyle Korver and George Hill and are currently trying to find a new home for J.R. Smith. Though undergoing a rebuilding process seems to be inevitable, rumors are still circulating around the Cavaliers whenever a superstar becomes available on the trading block.

Osman Baig and Kevin Broom of SB Nation‘s Bullets Forever recently created multiple trade scenarios involving Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. In the proposed trade deal that would send the All-Star shooting guard to Cleveland, the Cavaliers will be trading Tristan Thompson, Jordan Clarkson, Cedi Osman, and a 2020 lottery-protected first-round pick to Washington for Beal and Kelly Oubre Jr. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“You might be screaming when you see this but before you lose it, just take a look at what Thompson has actually been doing of late. Over his last 17 games heading into the weekend, he’s averaging 14.1 points and 13.5 rebounds per game on 57 percent shooting from the field. He was the best player on the floor as the Cavaliers wiped the floor with Washington on Saturday night,” Baig said. “Clarkson has also been playing better of late and Cedi Osman is a glue guy type who needs to shoot better, but could be a contributor to a decent team.”

The deal is definitely a no-brainer for the Cavaliers. Bradley Beal will boost the Cavaliers’ performance on both ends of the floor and will give them a legitimate NBA superstar to pair with Kevin Love. This season, the 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 22.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals on 46.6 percent shooting from the field and 33.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Moving out of the shadow of John Wall could help Beal unleash his full potential. The Cavaliers won’t mind losing Cedi Osman in the deal since they will be receiving Kelly Oubre Jr. in return. Though he’s mostly coming off the bench in Washington, Oubre Jr. already proves on numerous occasions that he’s ready for the starting role.

Meanwhile, with his current performance, Tristan Thompson will undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Wizards. However, it remains a big question mark if the Cavaliers’ suggested trade offer can convince the Wizards to engage in a trade negotiation involving Bradley Beal. If the Cavaliers are serious about acquiring Beal, they should explore a trade package centered on Collin Sexton, the No. 8 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.