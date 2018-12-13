Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel In Couple’s Therapy, Per ‘Radar’

Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage. The pair have decided to seek professional help before things get out of control, according to rumors.

According to a Dec. 12 report by Radar Online, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are currently attending couple’s therapy together in hopes of working through some issues that are plaguing their relationship.

“Justin recently joked to friends how motherhood has changed his wife, but not in a way she thinks is funny. Jessica overheard Justin jest that when she’s not on the red carpet, she looks like a small-town housewife with too much to do … She heard Justin refer to her as a soccer mom and blew a gasket,” an insider told the outlet.

After reportedly telling friends that Jessica was getting upset with his jokes, a friend allegedly suggested that the couple seek some counseling before their small issues turn into big blowups.

“A friend of the couple suggested marriage therapy before things got worse. They’re going once a week,” the source stated, adding that Biel has been having issues with not feeling “hot” anymore since welcoming the couple’s young son, Silas, three years ago, and that because it took her “ages” to get Timberlake to settle down with her, she’s not appreciating the jokes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel recently appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. As many fans know, Justin and Jimmy are very close, and the friends often appear together in an array of hilarious skits.

During the sit-down with the couple, Fallon decided to play a game to see who knew Timberlake better, he or Biel. The host then asked the singer some questions, and he and Jessica tried to answer them. The result was a funny moment, but it quickly turned gut-busting when Fallon asked Timberlake what his safe word was, and both he and Biel got the answer correct.

After the funny moment, Jessica stood up and removed her wedding ring, which she handed to Jimmy. “I’m done. You know what? Bye!” she said before walking off the stage, leaving Fallon laughing and Timberlake with a hilarious shocked look on his face.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been married since October 2012, and share just one child together, son Silas, who was born in April of 2015. They haven’t commented about having a second child just yet.