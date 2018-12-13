Even Republicans Are Getting Fed Up With The Lies Coming Out Of The White House

The cracks in U.S. President Donald Trump’s perfect Republican administration are starting to show. The president seems to play fast and loose with the truth, choosing whatever reality most suits his agenda, and then shares that with the public, whether at rallies, through press briefings, or on his Twitter account.

However, it seems that Republican lawmakers might finally have had enough of the half-truths and complete falsehoods the president so regularly spouts. As reported by VICE News, the executive branch is responsible for the information relayed to legislators, but up until now the Republican portion of the executive branch has failed to question Trump’s many outrageous statements, usually because his statements have supported their agenda.

In recent weeks, it seems that many of them may have lost patience with this. Following the brutal murder of dissident Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, outrage swept across the globe with accusations leveled at Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. That is, from everywhere but Washington. Trump refused to condemn the crown prince’s action, even after the CIA conducted an investigation and concluded that there was “zero chance” he had not been involved in ordering the journalist’s death and sending a team of assassins to Turkey to carry out the deed.

With Trump still refusing to accept the CIA’s findings, his supposed supporters in the senate have taken things into their own hands. Just last week, 14 Republicans sided with Democrats in a decision that would on Wednesday lead to the executive branch deciding to start debating ways in which to end the U.S. support of the Saudi’s war in Yemen.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

It was the result of frustrations boiling over as the administration offered false information that contradicted a thorough investigation carried out by the intelligence agency.

But Republican senators have found themselves in trouble with voters when they speak out against the president and his alternate reality. Sen. Jeff Flake, for example, lost his bid for re-election last month after numerous arguments with Trump. Sen. Lindsey Graham, who originally made it clear how he felt about the U.S.’s relationship with Saudi Arabia following Khashoggi’s death, seems to have backtracked somewhat after seeing the results of Flake’s disagreements with Trump, given that he is now up for re-election on the next voting day. He even admitted as much to the press last week.

“I would imagine if they were in a Democratic administration, I would be all over them for being in the pocket of Saudi Arabia. But since I have such respect for them, I’m going to assume that they’re being good soldiers [for the president],” Graham said, before adding, “I’m not giving them a pass; I think I was pretty direct about it. I don’t agree with their assessment.”

Rep. David Jolly (R-Fla.), on the other hand, is open about his complete loss of respect for Trump since he took office in January 2017.

“I just think it’s the basic principle that when you’ve lost your credibility, you’ve also lost the benefit of the doubt. That’s why whenever the administration issues a statement in response to something, it just can’t be taken on face value, because of the history of the lies.”

Jolly is hopeful that investigations into the president’s actions will get underway when Democrats officially take control of the House in January so that the truth can exposed once and for all.