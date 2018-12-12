Jason Momoa Has No Plans To Stick To His ‘Aquaman’ Diet

Jason Momoa truly dedicated himself to transforming his body into the best shape of his career for his leading role in Aquaman, according to a report from E! News.

Previews suggest that Momoa pulled off the role’s look admirably, as he showcased a 50-inch chest and 19-inch biceps in his portrayal of the king of Atlantis. With the Warner Bros.-produced film scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on December 21, the 6-foot-4 Momoa admitted that he was ready for a break from his strict diet and workout regimen.

Speaking to E! News, Momoa described the process by saying, “I had to not really eat as much to stay lean. I’m Hawaiian—if we eat, we just get big. So, genetically, it’s hard for me to get trim. You deplete yourself of carbs, so I had a harder time getting lean. I’d rather just get big.”

Still, there was one particular item that Momoa found difficult to give up in order to get his rock-hard abs, saying, “I’m not a fan of doing abs. It’s tough…You can’t drink beer!”

However, with production wrapped, the 39-year-old Momoa admitted that he had no hesitation about letting himself go, telling E! News, “I haven’t touched a weight in nine months. I’m just eating bread and butter!”

As he continued to describe his new lifestyle, Momoa began to break into laughter as he exclaimed, “Every day is a cheat day!”

While enjoying his current freedom from his previous healthy lifestyle, Momoa did sign a three-film deal to star as the nautical superhero, and the actor is aware that he will once again have to adhere to a strict diet and workout routine once he steps into Aquaman’s wetsuit again, saying, “Eventually I’ll have to go back to being this guy. But right now? Nah.”

While Momoa has no interest in maintaining the chiseled physique he achieved for the role of Aquaman, anyone who has seen snippets from the film can see the work and dedication the actor put into achieving the look, something that didn’t truly sink in for Momoa until he put on Aquaman’s iconic suit, saying, “My first experience putting that suit on was looking at [director] James Wan, and he was so excited… It’s a beautiful suit. I think James, it was a big concern of his to get that right. Obviously, I wanted it right, but he wanted it in this movie and he killed it. The moment [I] walk out, it’s a beautiful reveal. Walk out through a waterfall and slam a trident down? That was pretty cool.”