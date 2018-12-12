Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Are Fighting Over Who Will Spend Christmas With Scott Disick, Per ‘HL’

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie are allegedly in disagreement about who will be spending the holidays with Scott Disick.

According to a December 12 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian believes that Scott Disick should be with her and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, believes he should celebrate Christmas with her.

Meanwhile, Disick is reportedly trying to negotiate time with Kardashian and is trying to get Richie invited to the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party, which is being held at Kim and Kanye’s house this year.

“[Scott] made it clear that he would love to bring Sofia to the annual [KarJenner] Christmas Eve party. Last year he wasn’t able to bring her as his plus one and it was hard on him,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney really hopes Scott makes what she believes is the right decision in her eyes, and spends the holidays as a family. Scott has mentioned bringing Sofia along to celebrate with them, but Kourtney doesn’t know if she’s ready to make a big step like that just yet,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Disick skipped out on celebrating Thanksgiving Day with Richie, as he headed to the Kardashian celebration instead in order to be with his children and Kourtney.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been getting along really well lately, and their co-parenting is at an all-time high. However, Sofia Richie isn’t exactly happy with the dynamic, as she is often left out of the family fun and forced to spend time away from Scott, whom she’s been dating for over a year.

Sources previously revealed that Sofia has been working hard to deal with the situation and does understand that Scott’s children will always come first in his life. However, she is saddened by the fact that she will always be a bit of an “outsider” when it comes to Scott’s family.

However, there is hope. Last month, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia were all spotted out having dinner together on two occasions. While it was revealed that the trio was going over some issues that pertain to Kardashian and Disick’s children, the dinner was a big step in letting Richie into the family dynamic.

