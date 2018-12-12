Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos Of Travis Scott, Baby Stormi At Denver Aquarium

During their travels through the country for Travis Scott’s “Astroworld” tour, Kylie Jenner and Scott made a stop at the Downtown Aquarium in Denver, Colorado. There, they had an adorable, fun-filled adventure with baby Stormi Webster, Entertainment Tonight reported. Thanks to a few social media shots courtesy of Jenner, we can see that the 10-month-old little girl was completely transfixed by all of the sea creatures.

Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to give fans a glimpse into her family time with Scott and Stormi. Her first photo showed Scott from behind as he pressed his face against Stormi’s. Scott was wearing a denim jacket with a sherpa collar, and a baseball cap — holding the baby in one arm. Stormi wore a cute pink outfit and a matching pink beanie as she stared off into the aquarium.

After showing off some giant yellow jellyfish, it was Kylie’s turn to hold Stormi for a picture. Again, their backs faced the camera as Kylie, wearing a tan coat, pointed out some angelfish in the water to Stormi.

Jenner and Stormi have tagged along for Scott’s tour the entire way, documenting all of the journey’s fun since it began in early November. The tour has just 10 days left, with seven scheduled shows, according to People. Following the tour, the family will head back to Los Angeles for the holidays.

The makeup mogul has shared several heartwarming photos and videos with her daughter over the last several weeks. On Saturday, Jenner posted an Instagram Story of herself holding Stormi. The two wore matching gray sweats and pink beanies.

The 10-month-old girl looks happy and healthy as she receives the royal treatment during her father’s tour. Jenner recently revealed in a YouTube video that Stormi has gotten her own room at every venue that her father has visited during his tour. While the rapper performs on stage, Stormi sits in her room and watches television until her bedtime.

The video also showed Stormi surrounded by tons of toys at her room at Madison Square Garden.

After the tour concludes on December 22, Jenner and Scott are considering having more children, a source told Entertainment Tonight last week.

“They want to have another child soon so it’s close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he’s busy on the road,” the source shared.

The source also said that Kylie would like to be pregnant at the same time as her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, again. Kardashian welcomed her daughter True in April with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation,” they revealed.