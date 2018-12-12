‘One Piece’ Chapter 928 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

One Piece Chapter 928 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one-week break. According to Reddit, One Piece manga won’t be releasing a new chapter this week, and One Piece Chapter 928 is expected to be available on December 20, 2018.

One Piece Wano Arc continues to get intense as the much-awaited war between the Strawhat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates draws near. The Strawhat Pirates alliance is currently making preparations and gathering as many allies as they can before engaging in a full confrontation with Emperor Kaido and his subordinates. In the latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available at Mangastream, Sanji used his incredible cooking skills to find people who remain loyal to the Kozuki Clan.

Unfortunate, they encountered three men – Kaku, Kuni, and Suke – who work for one of Emperor Kaido’s underlings, Kyoshiro. Sanji and Franky easily defeated the enemies, but the incident was immediately reported to Kyoshiro. Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague is expected to send assassins who will take revenge for Kyoshiro’s men.

It remains unknown if those assassins have the capability to accomplish their mission, but One Piece Chapter 928 could reveal how Queen and his subordinates operate in Wano Country. Fans may also finally learn Queen and King’s devil fruit powers.

One Piece Chapter 928 could also give more information regarding the true form of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and the source of his power. In the final page of One Piece Chapter 927, Orochi was featured as a five-headed dragon. Some people speculate that Orochi might have eaten a devil fruit that enables him to transform into a dragon. However, as everyone knows, Emperor Kaido’s devil fruit also allows him to turn into a dragon. There is a possibility that it is a result of Orochi’s special ability or the Shogun has consumed an artificial devil fruit created by the Beast Pirates.

Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and their allies are currently having a banquet in a mansion located in the Flower Capital. Nico Robin is currently headed to their location after receiving a formal invitation. This is undeniably a very risky task for Robin since some members of the Beast Pirates may recognize her. As Inuarashi said before, big-time pirates are interested in capturing Robin since she’s the only one who can read what is written in the Poneglyphs.

Together with Robin, the most beautiful woman in Wano, Komurasaki, will also attend the banquet. As of now, there is only a limited information available about Komurasaki. One Piece Chapter 928 could reveal if she is an ally or an enemy of the Strawhat Pirate alliance.