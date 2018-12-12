Serena Williams Reveals How Meghan Markle Gave Her Clothing Line A Major Boost

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made a big fashion statement during her royal tour through Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga in October–one that helped to promote her longtime friend, tennis star Serena Williams. While traveling with Prince Harry, Meghan wore a gray blazer from Serena’s clothing line, knowing it would appear in photographs across the globe.

Her friendly gesture took Serena by surprise, the tennis star told Marie Claire recently.

“We were all just coming out of a photo shoot for the brand when we heard that Meghan wore our line,” Serena said during the interview. “We had sent stuff to her awhile ago, so we were excited to see it…it’s cool to see your friend help you out without even trying.”

Meghan was spotted at the Dubbo airport in Australia on the second day of her tour wearing Serena’s oversized plaid and gray blazer with a Maison Kitsuné white collared shirt, black Outland jeans, and black suede J. Crew boots for a casual yet nicer look. The duchess had just announced her first pregnancy a few days prior to the outing, so fans were especially eager to find out what she was wearing as her body began to change.

“She just wanted to look good and wear a blazer. The next thing you know it’s our blazer,” Serena continued.

Of course, when Serena thanked her friend for the fashion credit, Meghan humbly said that she didn’t need a thank you.

“We’re friends,” Meghan simply stated as the reason for her fashion choice.

Since then, with the blazer now sold out, Serena and her company have designed pieces that they send only to Meghan, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s been fun creating them,” Serena said.

The friends first met in 2010 at Super Bowl XLIV in Miami, ABC News reported. The two remained close when Meghan became a member of the royal family, with Serena even attending her wedding to Prince Harry in May at Windsor Castle. Since her wedding, Meghan has reportedly kept a small inner circle of friends, which does include Serena.

“Her personality just shines,” Serena said of their friendship last year.

The tennis star also recalled times when Meghan came to her for advice on handling the stresses of fame.

Although the two are not often seen together in public, Meghan has appeared at a few of Serena’s tennis matches. The royal cheered her on at the U.S. Open in 2014, then the Australian Open in 2015, and Serena’s match in Wimbledon in 2016. They also text sometimes, Serena shared back in September.