Ciara ‘Asks Court To Enforce Mediation With Her Ex Future,’ According To TMZ

Ciara reportedly claimed in court documents that Future has been missing scheduled visits with their son.

Singer Ciara has asked her legal team to enforce mediation with her ex-partner Future over their son Future Jr’s schedule. According to a new report from TMZ, the “I Bet” singer wants to finalize her son’s travel arrangements and believes mediation is the only way. Documents obtained by TMZ, reveal Ciara is worried about her four-year-old son’s health due to his frequent cross-country flying.

The 33-year-old has reportedly claimed Future Jr suffers flight fatigue which has led to emotional breakdowns at school. If the judge won’t force Future into mediation, Ciara wants a trial, after allegedly becoming frustrated due to months of lengthy negotiations, TMZ claims. Back in April, Ciara alleged in court documents that her ex Future has been missing scheduled visits with their son.

Ciara claimed her rapper ex Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, missed 37 percent of his scheduled visits with his son. The Grammy-winning artist also claimed that Future often cancels at the last moment ruining her schedule. The documents also allege that when her son does goes to Atlanta to see his father, he spends the majority of his time with his grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ciara and Future had their only son Future Jr together before splitting in 2014. In 2015, Ciara started dating NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, 29. They couple got married in July 2016 in Cheshire, England and welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess, on April 28, 2017.

And on Monday night, Ciara paid tribute to her football playing husband by wearing his white #3 jersey while performing during halftime at CenturyLink Field. The singer, alongside her backing dancers, energized the crowd with her hit single, “Level Up.”

Wilson’s team the Seattle Seahawks also came out with a win against the Minnesota Vikings.

“So much fun rocking for tonight’s halftime show!” Ciara wrote on Instagram. “Proud of my baby Russell Wilson and the boys for the W!”

Level Up has reached more than 124 million views on YouTube since its release in July. The song, which also became a dance craze, marked Ciara’s first single since releasing her sixth studio album in 2015.

In a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine, the mom of two gushed about her husband and star NFL player.

“I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him,’ she said. ‘Obviously I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about. You both make each other better.”