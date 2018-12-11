South Carolina Woman Stephanie Sebby-Strempel, Who Assaulted Black Teen At Pool, Gets $1,000 Fine

Viral video of the incident earned her the nickname 'Pool Patrol Paula.'

A white South Carolina woman who was caught on video assaulting black teens at a pool has pleaded guilty to assault and battery and fined $1,000, NBC News is reporting.

Back in June, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Stephanie Sebby-Strempel was hanging out at a neighborhood pool in Charleston when she noticed some African-American teens. She apparently took exception to them being there, telling them they “don’t belong” and demanding that they leave.

The teens’ lawyer would later say that they’d been invited to the pool by a friend and were within their rights to be there.

Nevertheless, the teens left the pool and were respectful on the way out, saying “Yes Ma’am” and not arguing back. That wasn’t good enough for Sebby-Strempel, however, and she began calling them “punks,” using racial slurs, and was even caught on video hitting one of them in the chest.

Emergency medical personnel later examined the teen and determined that he was okay.

Police were later called, and they determined that Sebby-Strempel was “clearly the aggressor” and that the teens had done nothing wrong.

Much of the incident was caught on video, which you can see below. But be warned: this video contains content and language that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The following day, when police turned up to talk with her, Sebby-Strempel allegedly fought with them and kicked an officer. It remains unclear, as of this writing, if she was not charged with resisting arrest or, if she was, why those charges were apparently dropped.

Things only got worse for Sebby-Strempel. According to a followup Inquisitr report, she was also fired from her job once the viral video was brought to the attention of her employer.

At the time, Sebbey-Strempel was the latest in a list – a list which has continued to grow – of white people who called the police on African-American people for seemingly trivial offenses and got a derisive nickname in the process. For example, a white woman who called 911 on a little African-American girl for selling water without a permit was given the nickname “Permit Patty,” and a white woman who called the cops on a black family for barbecuing in the wrong place got the nickname “BBQ Becky.” Sebby-Strempel was nicknamed “Pool Patrol Paula.”

On Tuesday, according to WCBD-TV (Charleston), Sebby-Strempel pleaded guilty to assault and battery and was fined $1,000.

The family of one of the victims, who asked not to be identified, said that they didn’t believe Sebby-Strempel’s punishment was enough but declined to say anything further.