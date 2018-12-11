WWE News: Here’s When Kevin Owens Is Coming Back

The WWE superstar has been sorely missed, but it looks like he'll be ready to return fairly soon.

Kevin Owens, one of the hottest performers in the WWE, has been sorely missed since he left to have a knee surgery in October.

When Owens first had the surgery, reports indicated that he could be out for as long as eight months, which would have meant that he wouldn’t come back until June. However, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kevin Owens should be ready to return in late February or early March.

That means that Kevin Owens should be ready to return to the ring in time for WrestleMania, which is the WWE’s biggest event of the year. It’s the event that many performers in the WWE work all year to get to. With that original June timetable for his return, there was a lot of fear that Owens wouldn’t be back in time for the big event — but if this latest report is correct, we should see him ready for WrestleMania.

WrestleMania is scheduled to take place on April 7, 2019, so it’s possible that WWE might hold his return until closer to the event — depending on what kind of story they have lined up for him. The WWE likes having surprises for its biggest show of the year, so it’s possible that Kevin Owens makes a surprise return at WrestleMania— perhaps attacking Lashley in an act of revenge for the attack which put him on the sidelines.

It’s also possible that the WWE will wait until the Raw after WrestleMania, as the company loves to save big surprises for the raucous crowd which generally shows up for that show.

Further hinting to the fact that Kevin Owens plans to be back in time for WrestleMania is his callout of Elton John, where he specifically said that he wanted to square off against the famous singer in a match at the company’s largest pay-per-view.

Either way, it looks like fans of Kevin Owens shouldn’t have to wait too long to see him back in the ring. It’ll be interesting to see whether the WWE chooses to have him come back as a babyface, or as a heel.

Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me! You, me…WresteMania. I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

The last time we saw Kevin Owens in the ring was in a match against Lashley on October 7. After the match, Lashley turned heel and put a huge beatdown on Kevin Owens. This allowed the company the write KO off of TV, so that he could take the time to undergo the needed surgery.

Because Kevin Owens was attacked and was sent away with an injury, it might make sense for the WWE to have him come back as a babyface, since his character is now sympathetic. While he’s been a heel for his entire WWE run, it would definitely be fascinating to see him as a babyface.