New ‘The View’ Host ‘A Snooze’ According To Page Six

Page Six has reported that new The View host Abby Huntsman is a “snooze” and that they “made a mistake” in hiring her away from her job at Fox News. The column reported that they have also hired a talent coach to make her more palatable to viewers of the longtime daytime talk series.

“She’s been a snooze, and the network knows they made a mistake hiring her without a chemistry test and based on her name,” an insider allegedly told Page Six.

“They have a coach working with her now because she’s not researching well with viewers,” the insider added.

“She hasn’t even been there half a season, and people are already placing bets that they’re going to oust her,” the same insider told Page Six.

The View star’s father is former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. Jon Huntsman, Jr. serves as the United States ambassador to Russia and was ambassador to China under former President Barack Obama.

She is also a longtime pal to panelist Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Senator John McCain.

Although it seems that Huntsman’s job could be in jeopardy if the allegations are true, another insider also revealed to Page Six that any rumors regarding Huntsman’s removal from the series are false.

“There’s no research that’s been done at this point. She’s been on the show for five minutes. And meeting with a talent coach is par for the course. Each of the co-hosts has met with the coach at various times repeatedly. It’s just normal practice. It’s not a big deal,” the source said.

“She has a long history with ABC. She’s been part of the family … It’s always hard at the table at the beginning, but everyone likes her. The View has a good team over there.”

Huntsman was hired to replace Sara Haines, who left The View to star alongside Michael Strahan as the co-host of GMA Day. She co-hosted Fox & Friends prior to her stint on the ABC morning talk series she co-hosts alongside McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

An ABC exec allegedly said to Page Six, “We love Abby and we’re so happy with her at the table. She’s smart and she’s got a great perspective.”

Huntsman said of her new job on The View to The Hollywood Reporter, “It was hard because I loved the job I did and I loved the people I did it with. I left because ABC was where I started, and it was always my dream to get back there. And The View was a show I watched since it began.”

She said that the show just wants her to be who she is. “‘Come be yourself. We think you’d be great on the show.’ I feel lucky in that sense,” she said to THR of her welcome to the show.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.