WWE News: Ric Flair Says He’s Cleared To ‘Get Knocked Down In The Ring’

In an interview with Steve Austin, Ric Flair said he was cleared to get back in the wrestling ring again.

It was only a little over a year ago when Ric Flair was forced to spend over a month in the hospital due to various health issues and complications. In fact, him surviving the ordeal was actually called a “miracle.” He made it out the other side just fine, and fans were more than thrilled to get to see Flair make appearances at indie shows and on WWE TV again.

However, what we hadn’t seen recently was Ric Flair involved in any actual physical angles. Before he got sick, we saw him take some bumps in stories involving his daughter Charlotte Flair, but that was quite some time ago.

In a recent interview on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast (as transcribed by UpRoxx), Flair gave fans an update on his health, and apparently, he’s been cleared to get physical in the ring again.

First, Flair talked about what he went through after his medical issues. He even talked about how quickly he was back to working out once he got things sorted.

“I had difficulty doing anything when I still had that bag on my side that was attached to my intestines because it sat right at my waistline and it was hard, but as soon as I got that off, I was back doing 500 free squats. To me, I just need a goal. Does that make sense? But I finally got the weight back on and then I found myself putting more weight back on than I wanted, so I have to be careful with that, but I’ve been working out. I can do anything, benchpress.”

However, Flair was quick to point out that he needed to be careful after the surgeries. He went on to talk about how he’s cleared to “do anything” and “get knocked down in the ring.”

“I have to be careful after surgery, the second surgery, for hernia issues. But I literally took it easy. I didn’t do anything. And now I’m full speed ahead. The guys have cleared me to do anything. I’ve actually been cleared to get knocked down in the ring. I didn’t know if they were going to use me in some capacity and you know the clearances you have to have with the health policy, which is so adamant.”

Flair didn’t elaborate on what he plans to do now that he’s cleared to take bumps again. It’s not known if he’ll get back in the ring for an actual match, or if he’ll just enjoy his newfound health in an inactive capacity. Considering that Ric Flair is currently 69-years-old, it seems likely that it’ll be the latter.