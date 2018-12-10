Howard Stern Calls Kevin Hart Backlash Absurd: ‘I Think We’ve Gone Insane’

The verdict is still split as to controversial tweets that ended up costing comedian Kevin Hart his Oscar hosting gig. While some think that Hart’s homophobic tweets were terrible — and warranted him stepping down from hosting one of Hollywood’s biggest evenings — others, like Howard Stern, think that it’s absolutely crazy that people are making such a huge deal out of it.

During his popular radio show today, December 10, Stern addressed the hot topic issue of Hart choosing to step down from his position in hosting the Oscars. According to Radar Online, the 64-year-old thinks that people have made a mountain out of a molehill when it comes to Hart, and that all of the ensuing backlash is unwarranted.

“It’s quite absurd honestly, I think we’ve gone insane.”

Stern then went on to point out that he empathizes with Hart, as his humor has also changed over the years. Some of the tweets came as far back as 2009 — and Stern thinks that Kevin’s excuse of “evolving as a person” is both genuine and legitimate. In fact, Stern confessed that he has said some things in the past that he doesn’t believe to be true now.

“I know I used to say things on air I don’t say anymore because my attitude on those things has changed,” Stern told listeners.

“When I was younger, I go, ‘Hey f**k this.’ I didn’t really get who I was hurting by stuff I said,” he shared. “I have tremendous differences from young Howard then I do with old Howard and I’ve addressed that.”

To end his rant on the issue, Stern says that he absolutely thinks that Hart should have still hosted the Oscars — and he went on to call the Academy a “little out of touch.”

As fans of Hart know, the comedian came under fire shortly after it was announced that he was selected to host this year’s Oscars. Last week, the Inquisitr shared that the comedian and actor began deleting some tweets from his past, ones that contained homophobic phrases.

“Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay,'” one of Hart’s tweets from 2011 read.

Other tweets from Hart included the words “gay,” “homo,” and “f*g.” Following all of the backlash — and the reported pressure that Hart received from the Academy to step down from hosting the awards — Hart released a statement, saying that he would indeed be relieving himself from his Oscar hosting duties.

As the Inquisitr detailed, Hart told the public that he doesn’t want to be a “distraction” on a night that should be recognizing so many other talented celebrities. Additionally, the comedian apologized to the LGBTQ community for the harsh words from his past.