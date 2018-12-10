‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Catelynn Lowell Flirts With Husband Tyler Baltierra On Instagram Amid Divorce Rumors

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra appear to be happily married.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra may be living separately, but they are still in close contact as they prepare for the upcoming birth of their third child.

On December 10, In Touch Weekly shared a report regarding Lowell and Baltierra’s recent online encounter, one which took place after Baltierra showed off a closeup of himself after getting a new hair cut.

According to the report, Baltierra shared his photo on December 9 — and in response to the image, his wife said, “What a cutie.” She also added a heart-eyed emoji before her husband issued a response.

“Yeah he is! You should totally marry that guy!” he joked.

“And that I did baby!!!” she wrote back.

As fans of Teen Mom OG well know, Lowell and Baltierra dated for nearly a decade — and welcomed their oldest two children, Carly and Nova — before tying the knot in August of 2015. Now, three years after getting married, the couple is expecting their third child, another daughter.

Throughout the eighth season of Teen Mom OG, Lowell and Baltierra have been experiencing marital hardships. But, over the weekend, Lowell made it clear that she and Baltierra are not calling it quits on their marriage.

“YES we are having a 30-day reflection period. NO we are not getting a divorce!” she wrote days ago on Instagram. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me the entire time. I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit suicide. I am supporting what he wants now. We love each other and always will!”

Below is the photo shared by Tyler Baltierra, one that led to his flirty conversation with Catelynn Lowell.

Earlier this month, amid rumors of a potential divorce between Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra, he addressed their separation during an appearance on Us Weekly‘s podcast series.

“It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore. We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy,'” he explained to the hosts. “We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.