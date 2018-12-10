Lindsey Buckingham Settles Lawsuit With Fleetwood Mac After Nasty Split From Legendary Band

The rock legend claimed that he would have earned at least $12 million on the band's current tour, but they fired him before they hit the road.

Lindsey Buckingham has gone his own way in a split from Fleetwood Mac. In an interview with CBS This Morning, the legendary rock star revealed that he has settled his lawsuit with his former bandmates after being fired from the group in January. Buckingham revealed that he reached a settlement with Fleetwood Mac a few weeks ago — and that he is happy with it.

“We’ve all signed off on something. I’m happy enough with it. I’m not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I’m trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom.”

Lindsey Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac in October, after being told by manager Irving Azoff that the band — which Buckingham first joined in 1975 — had decided to move forward on a 2018-19 North American tour without him. Buckingham claimed that he was blindsided by the news, and that “not a single member” of Fleetwood Mac spoke to him directly about the decision to boot him from the band.

Lindsey Buckingham has alleged that his former girlfriend Stevie Nicks was behind his firing from Fleetwood Mac, saying that he was told by Fleetwood Mac’s manager, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.” But Nicks has said the parting of ways was due to her ex’s focus on his solo career — and unwillingness to commit to the band’s tour schedule.

“It appeared to me that she was looking for something to hang on me, in order to instigate some kind of coup,” Buckingham told CBS of Nicks.

“Irving told me a couple of days later that she’d given the band an ultimatum and either I had to go or she was going to go. It hurt for a while. I did walk around for a few months with a very visceral reaction to that.”

Lindsey Buckingham sues Fleetwood Mac over his dismissal from the band https://t.co/19bWheWne4 pic.twitter.com/h2StsSRlZo — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 11, 2018

Lindsey Buckingham also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Stevie Nicks, or fellow former bandmates Christine and John McVie and Mick Fleetwood, since he was fired from the band nearly one year ago. He did, however, receive an email from Christine McVie.

“She wrote me an email and basically said, ‘Dearest Lindsey, just know that I had nothing to do with any of this. Know that I miss you so much.’ She said, ‘I believe deep in Stevie’s heart that she would like you to come home.'”

In October, Lindsey Buckingham filed a lawsuit against his ex-bandmates after they fired him from their already scheduled North American tour — and replaced him with guitarists Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

In court documents, Lindsey Buckingham claimed that he still wanted to, and was able to, perform with the band on tour. The former Fleetwood Mac lead guitarist and vocalist sued Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, and Christine and John McVie for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage. The legendary guitarist claimed that he would have earned at least $12 million for his share of the tour proceeds on a nearly 60-date tour, according to USA Today.

While he says he was originally willing and able to play with Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham — who is behind some of the band’s biggest hits, including “Go Your Own Way” and “Tusk” — cited Fleetwood Mac’s “politics” as the main reason that he may never fully reconcile with the band, or take to the stage with them again.