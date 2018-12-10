Did Liam Payne Just Confirm A One Direction Reunion In A New Interview?

Former One Direction member Liam Payne may have just dropped the hint that fans of the worldwide music sensations have been waiting for almost three years. Did he just say that the band will reunite in a new interview?

According to the Daily Mail, the singer hinted that he will reunite with his former One Direction bandmates for Christmas, as everyone is finally at the same place at the same time.

Before performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in the UK capital on Saturday where Payne performed with Lennon Stella in front of 16,000 people, he revealed to show host Roman Kemp about the possibility of a One Direction reunion.

“I spoke to Niall (Horan), we spent like four hours on FaceTime, I hadn’t spoken to him in ages. I hope to (see him over Christmas). I mean, the thing about it is I can understand that we’re all quite tired,” Payne revealed.

“Everyone’s so busy, it is what it is. I obviously saw Louis (Tomlinson) over the course of The X Factor. I haven’t seen Harry (Styles) in a while now but I think everybody’s in London at the moment, which is cool, for the first time. The closest we’ve been in the band in a while,” he teased.

The band went on a “hiatus” in January 2016 after five years on the road, beginning in September of 2011.

The group came together after, during individual auditions for The X Factor’s UK version of the series, Simon Cowell decided the five members, which included Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson, would be better off as a group.

Thus set their path in the music business, eventually racking up five albums and 17 hit singles.

Malik split with the band in 2015, heading out on a solo career.

He recently released a track that takes pointed aim at his years in the band titled “Good Years.”

Proper confused. What a hypocrite! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 6, 2018

Tomlinson bit back at Malik’s latest effort, tweeting, “Proper confused. What a hypocrite!”

Several months ago Payne again mentioned the possibility of a One Direction reunion at the BMI London Awards, as Irish News reported.

“I saw Louis [Tomlinson] recently for something that I cannot say. I’ve been in touch with Niall [Horan] and Harry [Styles] a little bit,” he said. “I think it would be nice if we could get back together, but we’ll see. In time. All in good time.”

Neither Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, nor Zayn Malik has confirmed details of a One Direction reunion.