James Comey Calls On Americans To ‘Use Every Breath We Have’ To Prevent Donald Trump’s Reelection

Former FBI director James Comey spent Sunday night exhorting the American voting public to make sure Donald Trump does not get reelected to a second term as president in the 2020 elections.

As quoted by CNN, Comey spoke at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side of New York City on Sunday night, encouraging voters to “use every breath we have to make sure the lies stop” on January 20, 2021, or the date of the next presidential inauguration day. During this live conversation with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace, Comey took many other shots at Trump throughout the interview, but also added that it’s important for Democrats to put their differences aside and choose someone who is truly qualified to defeat Trump in his bid for reelection.

“I understand the Democrats have important debates now over who their candidate should be, but they have to win. They have to win.”

When asked by Wallace if Trump might be named as an unindicted co-conspirator in relation to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Comey told Wallace that the president is “certainly close,” if not actually sure of being named as such. He did, however, stress that he doesn’t want Trump to be removed from the presidency by impeachment and that a “landslide” victory during the next presidential elections would be the best way to rid the United States of “this attack on our values.”

In addition to encouraging his audience to use their voting power to prevent Donald Trump from being reelected, James Comey also commented on the president’s numerous attacks against him on Twitter, where he most recently accused the former FBI director of lying in his testimony to the House Judiciary and Oversight committees on Friday. On top of those allegations, Trump also suggested there were 245 times where Comey was not sure of or had forgotten certain details he was asked about on Friday.

James Comey: Democrats must oust Trump in 2020—'Make sure the lies stop' https://t.co/eQPwuzwHMi pic.twitter.com/vJad3K1FoI — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 10, 2018

“My reaction to it is actually disturbing to me, which is kind of, ‘Eh, there he goes again.’ I thought I was ‘Lyin’ James Comey,’ now I’m ‘Leakin’ James Comey,'” he said.

“But I kind of shrug and sometimes smile and laugh about it and then I have a secondary reaction, which is to be horrified at my own numb reaction. We have to remind ourselves the president of the United States of America is publicly announcing that people are committing crimes, that they should be in jail.”

As quoted separately by the Huffington Post, Comey was very complimentary when asked about Robert Mueller, telling Wallace that the special counsel team has carried out its investigation “like pros.” He added, however, that he’s the wrong person to decide whether Trump’s incendiary tweets about the probe and the people who have cooperated with Mueller could be considered as witness tampering or not.

When the conversation with Wallace moved to the topic of former President Barack Obama, James Comey had praise for Donald Trump’s predecessor, whom he called the best listener among the presidents and other leaders he has worked with, as opposed to Trump being the “worst” he’s ever seen. He added that the president is a “deeply insecure person” who wouldn’t be able to keep quiet for a long enough period of time to hear and understand the truth.