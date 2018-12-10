Miley Cyrus Admits Her Mother Is Responsible For Her Smoking Weed

'Every now and then, you know. My mom got me back on it.'

Miley Cyrus was once known as the Disney darling who’s alter ego, Hannah Montana, loved to sing on the show of the same name. But in her early 20s, Cyrus was more known for her constant twerking and smoking weed. Last summer, the 26-year-old revealed that she had decided to quit smoking marijuana for good.

However, the “Party In The U.S.A.” singer has confessed that she is back to smoking cannabis again. It wasn’t social pressure from her friends that saw her light up once more – but rather her own mom. The pop star shared that she’s restarted smoking weed with her mom – but only when she’s not working.

Cyrus told the Sun, “We toke a little. Every now and then, you know. My mom got me back on it. When I’m just working I don’t think I function at my highest, most intelligent, most being-able-to-be-as-aware-and-as-present, so I don’t smoke when I work.”

Last September, the “Wrecking Ball” singer quit smoking weed in order to keep a “clear-head” to work on her new music and album, Younger Now.

Cyrus explained that smoking the drug had affected her energy levels and was taking a toll on her performances.

She went on to tell the UK-based paper, “It doesn’t allow me to have as much energy as I’d like to have or to focus on my work… I really want to be clear about my music. For me, I wanted to be clear-headed.”

The singer, who is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth, first spoke of her decision to quit smoking marijuana in May 2017, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She made the candid confession that “No one has ever smoked [weed] as much as I did.”

Cyrus has recently been through a tragic time, after her Malibu home was destroyed last month by the massive Woolsey wildfire. Speaking on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, she said,

“Honestly, I’m in a really good kind of healing place right now.”

The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus is busy promoting her new single “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” She says her father has given her valuable advice following the devastating wildfire, which burned her home to the ground.

“My dad has always told me, ‘Life is a series of adjustments.’ Sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more because they learn those things as they go. So I’m starting to really understand what that means now,” Cyrus said.