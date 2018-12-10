Jordan Peele Reveals Plot Synopsis For Upcoming Movie ‘Us’ Due In Theaters March 2019

Since the release of Get Out in 2016, Jordan Peele has been a busy man. Currently, he’s working on a reboot of Rod Serling’s The Twilight Zone, which is set to premiere in 2019. He also helped pen the script for a rebook of Candyman, which currently has no release date. Peele is also lending his voice-acting skills to Disney and Pixar for Toy Story 4, also due in theaters next year.

But just around the corner is his sophomore feature film titled Us. Since the announcement of Us, little has been known about the movie, in particular, the plot synopsis. Earlier today, SlashFilm reported that they have confirmed details on the movie’s official plot synopsis, which sounds like it could be every bit as enthralling as Get Out.

“A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

As to who those visitors might be, mum appears to be the word. With a synopsis like that, the film could potentially go anywhere, but it’s extremely likely that Us, as with Get Out, will feature some level of social commentary within the plot.

Peele discussed his thoughts recently in explaining how he was dealing with the pressure of following his Academy Award-winning feature-film debut.

“I go, when writing Get Out, my sort of mantra is or was, ‘Let’s write my favorite film I haven’t seen yet.’ So I think it’s easy to get sort of bogged down in ‘how does this compare to the first one, how does that compare?’ When all is said and done… I’m just trying to entertain myself again.”

Jordan Peele originally got his start as one-half of the comedy duo on Comedy Central’s Key & Peele. Eventually, Peele went his own way in writing the script for Get Out which enjoyed massive critical acclaim and box office success. Since his breakout movie, Peele has been one of the hottest directors in Hollywood and now carries a serious workload. His next feature film already has the attention of most movie critics and is one of the most anticipated movies of next year.

Us is distributed by Universal Pictures and is due in theaters on March 15, 2019.