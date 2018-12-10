Jodie Whittaker Confirms Return For ‘Doctor Who’ Season 12

Jodie Whittaker will return for another season.

Jodie Whittaker made history when she became the very first female to slip into the role of the Time Lord. While Doctor Who fans everywhere knew the series was returning for Season 12, it had yet to be confirmed by the BBC network whether Jodie would return to play Doctor Who for another season.

Per Doctor Who history, actors typically have several stints as the Time Lord before the position is recast to someone new. This is with the exception of Christopher Eccleston who was only Doctor Who for a single season. While there was always a chance Jodie would only stick around for a single season, she recently confirmed that would not be the case.

Speaking exclusively with the Hollywood Reporter, Whittaker confirmed her plans to return as Doctor Who for Season 12. According to the actress, she just isn’t ready to hand over the position to someone else.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again. It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet,” Whittaker revealed.

The unveiling of Jodie Whittaker as the very first female to take on the role of the Time Lord was earth-shattering news in the Doctor Who universe. It, however, was largely well-received with a great deal of praise from the fan base.

Jodie Whittaker will definitely return for next season of Doctor Who https://t.co/kuzylppeHy — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 9, 2018

Despite the show having a 55-year history with only males playing the role of Doctor Who, Jodie had no trouble successfully stepping into the shoes of the Time Lord. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Whittaker has also been largely well-received by critics of the series.

The first episode of season 11 featuring Jodie as the next Time Lord, titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth,” snagged a rating just shy of 11 million among U.K. viewers.

As Doctor Who fans know, the final episode of Season 11 aired this week. In addition to being the first season to ever feature a female doctor, this will also be the first season in the history of the show to lack a Christmas Special.

I am a massive Dr Who fan, but couldn't care less about losing the Xmas episode. They can be too cheesy. Not like we're losing an episode either. There's one on NYD! Doctor Who on Christmas Day cancelled as 2,500 viewers sign a petition https://t.co/SV8yepxdtN via @Femail — David Morris (@DavidMorris1984) November 15, 2018

Notably, Doctor Who fans did not respond nearly as well to the lack of a Christmas special as they did to the news of a female doctor. There is, however, a New Year’s Day special scheduled to ease the sting of not having a Christmas special.

Production of Doctor Who Season 12 is expected to kick off during the earlier portion of 2019.