Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Still Refusing To Film ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is fueling rumors that she and the father of her child, Chris Lopez, are back together. However, Chris is still refusing to film the MTV reality series.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry stepped out for the launch of her Pothead hair care line, and she brought Chris Lopez with her.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kail and Chris have had a very rocky relationship. They were friends before starting a brief relationship, which resulted in a pregnancy. They welcomed a son together, Lux, and then things got even worse. Lowry even revealed that the pair didn’t speak to one another for eight months after their son was born.

However, the couple has seemingly reconciled, and have been seen — via social media — spending time together with their son. They even threw him a birthday party over the summer.

It looks like things are going well for Kailyn and Chris, as Lopez even came out to support his baby mama at the launch of her new hair care line. The duo snuggled up together and sparked major reunion rumors. However, although Teen Mom 2 cameras filmed at the event, fans shouldn’t expect to see Chris on the show.

“Chris wants no part of the show. It doesn’t mean he’s going to miss major events that have cameras there such as Kail’s launch party for her Pothead hair care line. For three seasons Chris has stood firm in his decision not to film or be a big part of the show. Despite any checks offered, despite getting a following on social media or any of that stuff, he still said no,” an insider told the outlet.

“He has no interest in it and is not going to be doing it. Kail is supportive of and respects Chris’ decision not to take part in the show,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry has made no secret of her love for Chris Lopez. She revealed in a blog post earlier this year that despite the fact that she has two other children, son Isaac with high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, that Chris was the first real love of her life.

The reality star also says that she would love to have a fourth child and that she would like Lopez to be the father of the baby.

Fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry’s life when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV next year.