Becky Lynch Has One WrestleMania Goal — The Main Event

'The Man' wants to be in the main event of WrestleMania and she wants to 'steal the show.'

Becky Lynch recently sat down for an interview with Asbury Park Press and she dug into quite a few interesting topics ranging from her time spent training with fellow Irish performer Finn Balor to what she wants to do for WrestleMania this year.

As one might expect, Becky Lynch has the same goal as many WWE Superstars, and that’s to close out the biggest wrestling show of the year as the main event.

In previous years, though, most fans would scoff at the idea since there’s never been a woman in the main event before. However, this year, it’s a real possibility that Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair could be in the main event of WrestleMania in a match against Ronda Rousey. This is just one example of how far women’s wrestling has come in the last few years.

When Becky was asked specifically about what she wants to do when WrestleMania comes to New Jersey in 2019, Lynch made it real simple — she wants to be in the main event.

On that subject, Lynch said, “The same hopes as I always have, to main event WrestleMania, right? And that’s what I want to do this year. And I don’t care who I have to go through to make that happen, that’s my goal, and to go out and steal the show.”

Becky was also asked about training with Finn Balor, and she revealed an interesting piece of advice that she received from the former WWE Universal Champion.

“You know what he taught me a long time ago? He said, ‘If anybody tells you it’s raining, go out and check.’ And I always think that’s perfect,” Lynch said in the interview.

Following up on that, she had some really nice things to say about Balor. She even gave us an idea of where her passion for professional wrestling may have come from.

“Also, what was so great about Finn is that he was so passionate, right? I think that extended down to everybody he taught because we all absorbed that passion and we wanted to be the best,” said Becky Lynch.

They tell me that my Royal Rumble VIP Axxess, sold out in 90secs. I see and hear you all, all the tee shirts, the signs, the posts, the love. The Man sees you all. They didn’t expect us, but here we are pic.twitter.com/sg9Fu4Pd52 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 5, 2018

The middle of the interview was actually about wrestlers using social media. What was most interesting about that was Lynch talking about how she doesn’t choose to use social media. She has some fascinating thoughts on selfies, too.

Lynch spelled out her thoughts on social media incredibly succinctly. “The other thing is that I don’t think anybody needs to see selfies of myself, right? They don’t need it. There’s plenty of that, watch me on TV, you can see my face. You don’t need to see me in a bikini.”