Bad Blood Between Prince William And Prince Harry Spilling Over To Their Wives, ‘Sun’ Reports

People have often speculated about the seemingly frosty relationship between the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. The Sun reveals, however, that the source of tension comes not from the two women, but from brothers William and Harry.

According to the Sun, the trouble started when Meghan and Harry started dating in mid-2016. At that time, William sat Harry down and advised him to take the relationship slowly. He worried that Harry didn’t know Meghan’s intentions or her background.

“He just wanted to stress that becoming part of the Royal Family is a massive undertaking and the pressure and scrutiny is unrelenting. Was Meghan the right one?” a source told the Sun.

Harry didn’t take the conversation well.

“Harry went mental,” a friend of the couple said. “He accused his brother of trying to finish his romance before it had begun. The brothers’ relationship has not really recovered.”

As a result, Harry believes that William doesn’t approve of his relationship, and the younger prince is extremely protective of his wife after feeling like he couldn’t protect his mother, Diana. Apparently, 34-year-old Harry is so solicitous towards Meghan that he can seem overly-sensitive.

“He will brook absolutely no criticism of Meghan — and he is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any,” a source said.

William wasn’t the only one who wasn’t completely sold on Meghan. Even Kate Middleton’s family has been reluctant to let Meghan into the fold. They didn’t want to invite her to Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May because they feared she would overshadow the bride-to-be.

“A lot of people in the family objected. Who really knows what the concerns were?” a source said. “Was it Meghan’s background? Her father and dreadful half-sister? Because she was an outspoken American? Divorced?”

Regardless, the younger prince has consistently stood up for his then-girlfriend and now-wife amidst the criticism.

Last November, the couple moved to London and announced their engagement. Meghan hoped that she would be able to make friends with Kate, who would understand the pressure of marrying a prince. Unfortunately, Kate was suffering from morning sickness and dealing with her own family issues, so she never quite felt like she’d been accepted.

Michael Steele / Getty Images

Harry and Meghan recently announced that they plan to move to Windsor because they don’t want to live next to Kate and William. The pregnant Meghan may also be hoping to raise her new baby in the smaller, picturesque abode surrounded by gardens.