‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer May Tease Captain America Death, Per ‘Comic Book’

The Avengers: Endgame trailer debuted on Friday morning, and the internet has been analyzing every single tiny detail of those two minutes and 25 seconds ever since. From step by step breakdowns of everything the trailer definitely tells us to potential hints at what may be to come, no virtual stone is being left unturned by Marvel fans.

And one theory that has come out of the trailer has been shared by Comic Book, and it’s not a theory anyone really wants to be proven true. According to the publication, the small snippets in the trailer could be foreshadowing the death of a major original Avenger: Steve Rogers, A.K.A. Captain America.

It has long been speculated that Chris Evans, who has played the role since Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, would be departing the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of the upcoming superhero movie. For starters, his contract with the studio to play the role was up, and then the actor himself penned an emotional tweet on his final day of filming that many fans believed to be his confirmation that he would not be returning.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

He later clarified, saying that he would have been emotional on that day regardless of the outcome, almost as though he were backtracking from his announcement after the fact.

But now Comic Book thinks that the scene showing Captain America in the trailer is a grim foreshadowing of what will happen to the First Avenger come April.

In the scene, viewers get a look at his old photo of Peggy Carter, his love interest from the first film. You know, the same one he placed on the dashboard of Red Skull’s ship as he said goodbye to her over the radio when he told her he was going to have to put the ship into the water to avoid the bombs heading for New York. The pair said a tearful goodbye, and everyone thought that he had died, including Cap himself.

Standing there, with that exact same photo in the exact same compass with the exact same look on his face? It seems that he may be relieving those same feelings he had when he was forced to down the ship, knowing he was going to die in the process of whatever was about to go down.

And although Cap has that same look on his face, it’s not actually him holding the compass. By the look of the dainty hands in the picture, it’s more likely to be Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) looking at the image. Which could mean a number of things, but the prevailing two theories seem to be that either Cap is telling Nat about how he felt when that ship went down and he thought he was losing Peggy, or she’s found it after he dies.

The fact that Peggy died back in Captain America: Civil War only seems to strengthen this sense of foreboding.