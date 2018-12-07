Ciara Goes Topless For ‘Wonderland’ Magazine, Putting Her Amazing Post-Baby Body On Display

Ciara has worked hard to maintain her post-baby body, and now she’s showing it off in a racy topless magazine cover.

The singer is on the cover of Wonderland for the magazine’s 2018-19 issue, showing off her amazing physique in a series of poses including some where she was topless, but strategically covered. The pictures have gotten some viral interest across the internet, and have earned Ciara some big praise.

“Ciara flaunted her trim stomach in the shot, wearing merely a pair of red leather trousers that were cinched in at the knee,” the Daily Mail reported. “Her brunette hair was styled out incredibly voluminously and her makeup kept radiant with a bold teal blue eyelid.”

The singer and her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, welcomed their second child last year and she has said that motherhood has changed her life. In an interview with Essence, Ciara said that she has learned to forge her own path in being a mom, noting that it’s “not about doing what everybody else does.”

Ciara added that she loves how much love is in the family now that it’s expanded to four.

“When you have two kids it’s double the love. With Russ, Future, and Sienna, I have an abundance of love, so it just feels really good,” she told the magazine. “As an entertainer when you’re just going and going, and with business when you’re really driven, when you have days like Mother’s Day you take the moment to put all of that to the side and really be normal and embrace that special part of life.”

Fitness has also been important for Ciara, even with the busier schedule that comes from being a mother-of-two. The singer told Shape that she gained a total of 60 pounds with her first baby, including some after he was first born and she wasn’t able to exercise yet. But as soon as Ciara was allowed back in the gym, she never looked back.

“Once I got back into it, I worked out two or three times daily,” she told the magazine. “I would go to Gunnar [Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I’d have two more cardio sessions later in the day. That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months. It was a very intense program, and I was extremely focused on it.”

More pictures from Ciara’s racy Wonderland photo shoot can be seen here.