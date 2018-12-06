Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of Her Baby, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has treated her fans to a new photo of her baby, True Thompson, on Instagram. In the caption, the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star quoted a bible verse that expresses the love that she has for her first child.

“I have found the one whom my soul loves- Song Of Solomon 3:4,” Kardashian wrote.

In the photo, baby True wears a white camisole top and patterned pants. The little fashionista-in-training accessorized her outfit with a white flower tucked behind her ear.

In the comments, fans raved about the cuteness of the photo.

“Aww, she’s so beautiful and sweet!!!” one person commented. “Sweet kisses to her!!!”

“She’s so beautiful,” another person wrote. “Baby True is truly an angel.”

True may only be seven months old, but there are already rumors that her parents are trying to give her a sibling.

“She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling,” an alleged source said to Us Weekly.

If it’s true, then this would be a big step for Tristan and Khloe, whose relationship was rocked by a cheating scandal days before True was born. The scandal was rehashed during recent episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

An episode from October gave viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the drama surrounding True’s birth. At one point, you can see Kim Kardashian worried that the stress was sending her younger sister into labor.

As Cosmopolitan notes, some of Khloe’s fans were worried that seeing the episode would trigger her emotionally, as she’d have to relive the trauma. She addressed the concerns in a tweet response to a fan.

“I signed up to show the for the good and the bad, right?” she wrote. “The bad is very hard to relive but it’s life.”

Despite the scandal, it looks like the recent rumors about them wanting another child may ring true. On Thanksgiving, Thompson recently posted a family photo on Instagram. The pictured showed the three of them in coordinated pink outfits.

“I’m so blessed,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, there are reports that Kardashian wants people to stop harassing Thompson for the cheating scandal. He is reportedly still being harassed at his basketball games, and by her supporters on social media.

“Khloe appreciates that people want to have her back but she does not feel that she needs protection from Tristan at this point,” the insider purportedly said to Hollywood Life.