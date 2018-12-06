Kate Middleton Reveals Prince William’s ‘Nightmare’ Habit When Talking About Their Children

Kate Middleton and Prince William are always showing off how healthy their relationship is, with both often making clever and playful jokes at the other’s expense, according to a report by E! News.

The royal couple took an official trip to Cyprus on Wednesday, spending time on a military base where they spent time with men and women serving in the British armed forces and offering words of encouragement while they spent time away from their family during the holidays. One stop on their trip was the Oasis recreation center, which was decorated especially for them with bright yellow couches.

Upon seeing the fancy new decorations that had arrived for their visit, William said, “Keep the pizza off the sofas!” The comment must have been a reference to their home life because Middleton quickly replied, “You’re a nightmare with that!”

While speaking to the members of the military during the visit to Cyprus, William said, “We know this isn’t easy for you or your wives, husbands, children, and friends back in the U.K. but on behalf of everyone at home, we’d like to say a big thank you. Thank you for your commitments and thank you for your sacrifices. We’re in your debt.”

???? Saying hello to serving personnel and families on the base at @RAFAkrotiri pic.twitter.com/lUSB5BGVyS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 5, 2018

Kate and William also spent some time greeting the crowds that were outside cheering them on. Some of the fans gathered were family members of those serving in the armed forces, including Rhian Davis, who was carrying her 10-week-old daughter, Dorothy. Middleton spoke with the mother directly.

The 36-year-old Middleton asked Davis how baby Dorothy was dealing with sleeping through the night and revealed that her youngest baby Louis was already perfecting his royal wave, as previously covered by the Inquisitr.

While speaking with a group of pilots, William said, “I told George this morning we were going to see the pilots today, and he said, ‘If you see a helicopter, can you take a picture?'”

The Duke of Cambridge’s military service included time as an air ambulance pilot and has been open recently about how the stress and responsibility of the job had an effect on his mental health.

“I worked several times on very traumatic jobs involving children,” said William as he spoke at a mental health conference, according to a report by Bustle. “After I had my own children, I think the relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge and I started feeling things that I have never felt before. Talking was really important, but even that wasn’t quite enough for one particular incident for me.”