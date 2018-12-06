‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Spill Wedding Details

The reality TV lovebirds will wed in August in Rhode Island, and they hope to bring their 'Paradise' posse with them.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have their save-the-dates ready. The Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds, who met on the ABC reality show in 2015 and took three years to finally become a couple, are dropping details about their upcoming wedding.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Iaconetti and Haibon revealed that there will be a lot of familiar faces from Bachelor Nation at their wedding, which is set to take place in August 2019 in Rhode Island.

Iaconetti and Haibon also revealed that their guest list will include fellow Paradise lovebirds Jade and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass as well as fan favorites Nick Viall, Becca Tilley, Dean Unglert, Ben Higgins and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“We just have a lot of people coming from L.A,” Haibon told ET. “Tanner and Jade are in Kansas City right now. And then a lot of our Bachelor friends and family are over here in Los Angeles. And then her family’s in Virginia and New Jersey. So a lot of people are commuting to this wedding.”

Ashley Iaconetti dished to Us Weekly that she’s having ten bridesmaids and her sister, Lauren Iaconetti, will serve as her maid of honor. While the couple didn’t verify which embers from Bachelor Nation will be in their wedding party, they previously dished that good pal Tanner Tolbert will officiate their nuptials.

In addition to their friends from Bachelor Nation, Haibon told Us that his celebrity doppelganger—The Ranch star Ashton Kutcher— will definitely be invited to the wedding. Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti met diehard Bachelor fans Milo Kunis and Ashton Kutcher earlier this year and they formed an unlikely friendship. Now, the A-list couple will score an invite to the Bachelor stars’ wedding.

As for the bride and groom’s attire, Ashley Iaconetti revealed that her gown will be fit for a princess bride.

“It’s to be strapless, sweetheart. I think princess ball gown. I can wear, like, a mermaid or a form-fitting dress at any event I go to, so I kind of want to do the ball gown, which I can’t do at any other time.”

Haibon also teased that he may go with a white suit jacket to exchange vows with his lady love.

“My color scheme is probably going to be a black tux, white, is there another? Maybe I’ll wear a white jacket. Maybe I’ll mix it up a little bit, yeah. Spice it up.”

As for the big elephant in the room—a TV wedding—that doesn’t seem to be on the table as of yet, despite the fact that Bachelor fans watched Ashley and Jared’s back and forth romance play out for three years and then got to see their proposal on a Mexico beach during the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the couple would only consider a televised wedding if they got to do everything their way, an unlikely scenario if ABC producers were to get involved.

“This day is really special to them and they want to treat it as such,” the source said. “They are open to the offer if the right one becomes available. They want to share their special day with fans, but want to be able to have control of their day.”