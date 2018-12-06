Chef Maneet Chauhan of ‘Chopped’ Shed 40 Pounds Through Diet Changes

The chef has begun watching her portion sizes and counting calories.

When your career is focused on cooking and tasty recipes, it would certainly be difficult not to try out all the delicious meals you prepare. Maneet Chauhan of Chopped was never noticeably overweight, but she knew she wasn’t the healthiest she could be. She noticed she had less energy than she’d like and always felt lethargic. She also knew following a strict diet would be difficult for her due to her profession and the wide variety of cuisine that was a part of her daily life. However, she could take more control over portion sizes. By being more mindful about the food she was putting in her body, Maneet was able to shed 40 pounds of body weight, according to Monsters & Critics.

Moderation has been the key to her successful weight loss journey. She doesn’t go hungry or deprive herself of a treat now again; she simply doesn’t overindulge. She’s also taken up the popular health trend of sipping apple cider vinegar with hot water every morning upon waking up.

Apple cider vinegar has been known to be useful for flushing toxins out of the body and speeding up your metabolism. It is perhaps most beneficial if consumed in the morning because it aids in waking the body up and getting it moving. Aside from apple cider vinegar, Maneet now only drinks her coffee black. Without adding cream or sugar to her coffee, she can enjoy the boost that the caffeine provides without increasing her calorie intake. The chef has discovered that you can still lose weight and enjoy a healthier lifestyle without having to completely cut out all the snacks and beverages you love.

Now that Maneet has reached her goal weight and adapted to a healthier diet, she feels better than ever. But the chef isn’t finished with her health journey yet. She’d like to incorporate more exercise into her day to day routine.

“Besides my 10,000 steps every day, I’d like to add exercise into my routine,” she said.

Maneet has found great success through her culinary skills, appearing on several other networks in addition to the Food Network. She’s been on The Next Iron Chef, The View on ABC, and even served as a contributor to the Today Show. Born in India, the chef experiments with recipes popular to a variety of different cultures, according to the Food Network. A huge supporter of education, she attributes much of her success to her schooling at Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration in India.