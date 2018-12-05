‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood ‘Sick’ Of Virginity Talk Says ‘Bachelorette’ Co-Star

Bachelor star Colton Underwood is reportedly “sick” of talking about his virginity, alleges his co-star on The Bachelorette Blake Horstmann.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Horstmann at KIIS FM’s iHeart Radio Jingle Ball on Friday, December 1, where he revealed that the newest Bachelor star is “getting sick of” the focus on his virginity.

“I don’t know if insensitive is the word, because he’s very open about it,” Horstmann said of the latest promos for the newest season of the ABC reality dating series.

The promos have hinted that Underwood just might have finally done the deed in the upcoming season, a sure way to get viewers to tune into a season which would likely lose viewers if the series star wouldn’t get “personal” with his female contestants.

Dating, relationships and yes, sex, are a huge part of this series.

“He has no problem talking about it [his virginity], which I respect a lot. But I mean, even he’s getting sick of it.”

Horstmann also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he is still friends with Underwood and has “no idea” if he is still a virgin since the show finished taping.

He also noted that the reality star is “happy” and revealed there is “drama” on the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Hortsmann would love to know what will be revealed on the ABC dating series, but apparently, Underwood has been “hush hush” toward his friend.

“Honestly, I don’t know what happens at the end, but I heard it’s something that’s never happened before. So I can pitch that, but I don’t know what exactly happened,” he teased.

Fans were understandably divided when Underwood was announced as The Bachelor in September.

Other contenders for the title were Horstman and Jason Tartick, other contestants from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, revealed Entertainment Tonight.

In a newly released trailer for Season 23 of The Bachelor, the contestants meet Underwood for the first time in quite a revealing way.

The clip begins with Underwood, 26, showering on the beach as his contestants watch from a nearby car.

“Colton looks so hot I plan on rubbing oil all over his body,” one contestant explains. “He is literally like a chiseled god to me,” another contestant sighs.

Underwood also may not find the girl of his dreams on the series, as he is seen crying after his proposal is rejected. “Every time I put myself out there I get rejected,” Underwood says in one scene, which then fades into a different scene where one of the contestants says “I can’t accept a proposal.”

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.