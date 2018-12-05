‘Game Of Thrones’ Major Season 8 Spoiler Dropped By Night King Actor

The actor who plays the terrifying Night King on Game of Thrones, Vladimir Furdik, just dropped a big spoiler about the show’s upcoming eighth and final season, according to Mashable.

Furdik was appearing at a fan convention in Hungary when he let it slip that the epic battle for the dawn, the huge battle that every GoT fan has been waiting to see, won’t be happening at the end of the season after all.

According to the Night King himself, fans will see this battle play out in the middle of the season instead.

“In the third episode of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intended to be a historic moment in television,” Furdik said. Translators were used to verify every word of the quote, which was published in Hungarian media.

This battle took 55 days to film, according to set gossip, and will be played out on screen in about an hour of TV so good you won’t even want to blink.

The great battle that has been eight seasons in the making will happen in Episode 3, and yes it will be taking place at Winterfell, according to the Daily Dot. This is a well-known sight to GoT fans as the ancestral home of the Stark family, and at the end of Season 7, it’s where most of the cast happens to be.

@FancyFour I would like to see the Night King as the one standing #GOT pic.twitter.com/BbnxOyEIQY — El Presidente (@90305_) November 28, 2018

Previously, one of the GoT producers said it took 55 nights to film the battle episode. This means that the bulk of the battle will take place at night, the perfect setting for the Night King and his army.

But if the huge battle against the Night King takes place in episode 3 of the 6-episode season, then the actor has actually revealed much more than when to set your DVR.

The battle with the Night King isn’t the biggest battle of the season. The problems facing the likes of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and all your favorites won’t end with the defeat — or the victory — of the Night King because the real battle of Season 8 isn’t with the Night King. It’s going to be with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who over the seasons has emerged as the true evil in the world of GoT.

The final season of Game of Thrones will come to HBO in April 2019, and author George R.R. Martin has promised a “bittersweet” ending for his epic tale of adventure, tragedy, and romance. But the world won’t end with Season 8 of the series. HBO is already planning at least one prequel series to expand on the world that fans have come to love, and it’s likely they will create multiple new shows based on Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire.

So even if everyone you know and love dies in the battles to come, fear not. You’ll meet new characters to adore, and mourn, in upcoming shows.