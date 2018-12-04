The Duchess of Cambridge says Diana's tiara is her favorite.

The Duchess of Cambridge broke out her favorite tiara once again for Queen Elizabeth’s Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. The tiara once belonged to Princess Diana, Prince William’s mother, who also wore it on a number of occasions

The Daily Mail reports that Kate Middleton wore her favorite headpiece, The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, to the White Tie event alongside Prince William. The formal event was also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly elsewhere at another charity event.

But the star of the evening was Duchess Kate looking beautiful in Princess Diana’s prized tiara.

“The Duchess of Cambridge looked breathtaking in an embellished off-white gown with a delicate cowl neck and sheer capped sleeves. It is believed to be the first time Kate has worn the sparkling number.”

The event, which was attended by 1,000 people for dinner, marked the first time that Kate Middleton wore the medal The Royal Family Order.

“The honor is bestowed by Her Majesty to female members of the royal family and is worn on white tie occasions such as state banquets and the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.”

Kate Middleton news: Duchess in Princess Diana’s diamond tiara at Buckingham Palace event https://t.co/ad9MdeMIQd pic.twitter.com/HzWgYNz69G — NaHook (@D2webservices) December 4, 2018

Town & Country reports that particularly for White Tie events, Kate Middleton has chosen to honor her mother in law, Princess Diana, by wearing the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara.

“One of Diana’s most iconic pieces, the crown obviously holds sentimental value for the Duchess of Cambridge, but it also has an amazing royal history. Sometimes referred to as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot, the topper is, in fact, a replica of an earlier tiara.”

The Lover’s Knot Tiara that Duchess Kate wore was created in 1914 for Queen Mary by the jeweler The House of Garrand from pearls and diamonds already owned by her family.

Queen Mary modeled the piece after a tiara worn by her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, which is the original Cambridge Lover’s Knot, thought to be held in a private collection.

“[Queen Mary] sacrificed a tiara from her own jewelry collection, the Ladies of England Tiara, to make it.”

Upon Queen Mary’s passing, the tiara was left to her oldest granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The Queen wore the tiara several times in the ’50s, before moving on to other diadems like the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara, which have since become her favorites.”

Princess Diana was given the Lover’s Knot Tiara as a wedding gift but returned it upon her divorce from Prince Charles. The tiara was not seen again publicly until Kate Middleton first wore it in 2015.