WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Alexa Bliss Injury

A retired WWE Superstar offered some information on her in-ring return.

Alexa Bliss hasn’t appeared in a WWE match since Hell in a Cell in mid-September when she was defeated by Ronda Rousey. She hasn’t been able to wrestle because of repeated concussions, but it appears that she’s finally been cleared to make her return to a WWE ring, according to a segment on Busted Open Radio featuring WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

According to Mark Henry, “She came back too soon and was in a bad place, but she’s fine and has been cleared.” He claims to have sat and talked with Bliss for 15-20 minutes about her condition, and the big detail she told him is that she’s been medically cleared to return to the ring.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Alexa has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. This caused a great deal of speculation that she was working her way back to the ring, and the statement from Mark Henry certainly adds plenty more fuel to that fire.

In the interview, Henry also talked about some of the specifics of Alexa’s concussions, and it sounds bad. He said, “She was like ‘Yeah, I was really bad off. I couldn’t remember where I was. I couldn’t remember what I was doing in the city.'”

Apparently, Bliss even talked about not being able to remember what flight she was on, and how she had to rely on everyone else telling her what to do. She couldn’t even stand up straight because she was suffering from vertigo.

"She came back too soon and was in a bad place, but she's fine and has been cleared." @TheMarkHenry gives a health update on #RAW Superstar @AlexaBliss_WWE and reveals the advice he gave to her about making her return to the ring. pic.twitter.com/qEiDNVKJRr — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) December 4, 2018

Henry also talked about how she came back too soon and hit her head again, which put her in a really bad place.

Henry sounded genuinely concerned for her, but he was also happy that she’ll be able to come back. He talked about being glad that she’ll “be back in the fray.” He also said he wanted to remind her “who she was.”

Day 2 ! Thank you @MikeQuackenbush !!! So brilliant pic.twitter.com/aIQ0paEDrM — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 29, 2018

The WWE Hall of Famer also offered some words of wisdom to the young Superstar, telling her, “don’t go back too soon, if you’re not ready.” He reminded her that while plenty of women are on the roster talented (he specifically mentioned Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair), that she’s “a major player.”

Henry was asked if he knew when she’d be back. Unfortunately, he said Bliss doesn’t have set date yet. However, he says that Bliss told him it would be soon because “she’s 100-percent cleared.”