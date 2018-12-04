Jon Gosselin Wins Sole Custody Of Son Collin When Ex-Wife Kate Misses Court Appearance

Jon Gosselin has won the custody battle with ex-wife Kate over their 14-year old son Collin. Jon filed for full and legal custody over his son, who has special needs, in October. Today, the Gosselins were to appear in court for the custody hearing, but Us Weekly reported that neither Kate nor her lawyer showed, which made Jon the sole custodian by default.

“Jon won sole physical and sole legal custody of Collin. All other matters were moved to a future court date,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly.

Kate was awarded full custody of the kids, including 18-year-old twins Cara and Maddy, in the original divorce agreement. Jon has recently become more vocal about wanting to see and spend more time with his children, who he fears for while they live under their mother’s roof. John told a source that he believes Kate needs a psychiatric evaluation, and that Hannah, who has recently been living with Jon, tells him that the conditions living with her mother are not ideal.

“She uses them as her props. It’s a problem for her that she can’t afford our old lifestyle anymore. It’s so unfair to them. I work really hard to keep my kids safe and then she just goes and tweets about them all the time. I don’t have a Twitter anymore and even when I did, I never tweeted about my kids. I kept their lives private,” Jon told the source, as E! News reported.

The former reality star also worries about his kids’ exposure to the spotlight. The source further said that Jon feared the kids have problems adjusting to their very famous upbringing and that the public, legal spectacle that the entire family is currently involved in isn’t helping either. Jon was very vocal about his resistance to Kate wanting to put their kids back in front of the cameras for an update to their reality show, which ended in 2010.

“They shy away from cameras and I don’t think that is normal,” Jon told E! News.

Before today’s proceeding, Jon and Kate shared custody of sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, and Aaden. Collin, who is in an outpatient program for his special needs, will now join his sister Hannah, who also lives with her father full time. Collin is expected to leave the facility, where he has been receiving treatment since 2016, later this year.

Kate had asked for today’s proceedings to be postponed, but her request was not granted. She has yet to release a statement as to why she did not show.