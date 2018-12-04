Prince Charles Will Attend George HW Bush’s Funeral In Washington, DC

Prince Charles will be attending the funeral on Wednesday for the late George H.W. Bush, 41st United States president, who died at age 94 on Friday. The heir to the British throne will be representing Queen Elizabeth at the funeral, according to a statement made on behalf of Prince Charles, which People shared.

Clarence House, the official residence of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, wrote a tweet on Tuesday morning to confirm his attendance.

“The Prince of Wales will attend the state funeral of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush. The service will take place tomorrow at The National Cathedral in Washington. The Prince will be representing Her Majesty The Queen,” the tweet read.

The queen had previously expressed her condolences in a statement on the royal family’s website. The message was addressed to the president of the United States and the people of America.

“It was with sadness that I learned of the death of President George H.W. Bush last night. President Bush was a great friend and ally of the United Kingdom. He was also a patriot, serving his country with honor and distinction in Office and during the Second World War,” the statement read.

Statement by President George W. Bush on the death of his father, President George H.W. Bush https://t.co/wDD0vnlN8U pic.twitter.com/t7UsDYSKY8 — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 1, 2018

The statement went on to reminisce about the queen’s visit to Texas in May 1991 with Prince Philip. She and her husband had been the first British monarchs to visit the state, according to AP.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Bush’s family and the American people,” the statement concluded.

The statement was signed “Elizabeth R.”

Bush became the 12th president to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Monday evening, following Commander in Chief Gerald Ford in 2006. On Wednesday morning, the services will proceed at the Washington National Cathedral.

Former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama will attend the service as well. Bush’s son, George W. Bush, the 43rd United States president, will deliver a eulogy, New York Post reported.

Additional speakers will include former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming, and historian Jon Meacham.

Bush’s body will be transported back to Houston after the services.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects on Monday ahead of the funeral. Thousands of mourners waited in line behind the couple to pay their respects.

Trump declared that Wednesday would be dedicated to Bush’s memory. Flags should be lowered to half-staff in his honor for 30 days.