Wendy Williams Still Skeptical Of Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra’s Relationship

The talk show host addressed the newlyweds whirlwind relationship during her show on December 3.

Summer 2018 was full of whirlwind romances that took the world by storm as they turned into engagements in the blink of an eye, making for headline after headline about news of the new relationships. And while a number of couples, such as Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande, didn’t actually end up making it to the altar, one gave fans hope that there is such a thing as love at first sight, as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra held their nuptials in India over the weekend after their entire romantic relationship only spanned a little more than six months.

Congratulatory words have been pouring in for the couple, who tied the knot during a lavish four-day ceremony after announcing their engagement in August. But despite their seeming-perfection, some are still skeptical of the relationship, including TV personality Wendy Williams. According to Hollywood Life, the talk show host weighed in on the newlyweds during her show on December 3.

“Quite frankly, meeting somebody and getting engaged in a four month period is all too much to take,” she shared during today’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“I didn’t believe in this relationship at first,” Williams revealed, noting that it progressed so fast that she felt it was “forced down my throat.”

Wendy Williams Still Struggling To Believe Nick & Priyanka’s Quickie Relationship: ‘It’s All Too Much’ https://t.co/OnfowyHH0p pic.twitter.com/VqmVbf4wcE — peter alexander (@carribablue) December 3, 2018

Now, she said she’s “stuck” over her feelings about Nick and Priyanka, unsure as to “whether I want to swallow it up or throw it up,” but ultimately, congratulated the singer and his actress bride on their big day, and noted that she is indeed a fan of Priyanka.

The singer and his bride, who stars in the ABC TV series “Quanitico,” tied the knot in a glitzy four-day ceremony that blended both of their cultures and backgrounds together. The couple said their “I Do’s” in a traditional Christian ceremony on Saturday officiated by Nick’s father Kevin Jonas, Sr., CNN reported and just the next day, followed Priyanka’s traditions and were married again in a Hindu ceremony on Sunday.

The families also participated in a Sangeet, which is a traditional Hindu pre-wedding ritual filled with spectacular song and dance performances.

“It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always as a huge celebration of love,” Priyanka said of the ceremony in a post to her Instagram account.

“And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love,” she said of the celebration.